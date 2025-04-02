THE CORNELIA STREET CAFE IN EXILE A New Docufilm Honors A New York City Landmark

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A new docufilm, The Cornelia Street Café in Exile, a tribute to the legendary Cornelia Street Café and its 41-year legacy as an artistic haven in Greenwich Village, will debut at New Plaza Cinema on Saturday, April 5th at 5:00 PM, with a second screening on Sunday, April 6th at 2:30 PM.

The Cornelia Street Café was more than a restaurant; it was a cultural landmark that nurtured a long list of aspiring and celebrated artists, writers, and performers. From its humble beginnings in 1977 as a one-room café with a toaster oven, the Cafe emerged as a beacon for creativity, hosting luminaries like Eve Ensler (The Vagina Monologues), Suzanne Vega, David Amram, Arturo O'Farrill, actress Christine Lahti, John Oliver, and Nobel Laureate Roald Hoffmann. Under the careful guidance of Robin Hirsch, one of the original founders, the Café became synonymous with artistic innovation and community until its tragic closure in 2019 due to rising rents.

The screening will be followed by a Q & A with filmmaker Michael Jacobsohn and Robin Hirsch. Audience members who had occasion to visit The Cornelia Street Cafe while it was open, will be invited to share their memories.

Screening dates: Saturday, April 5 at 5:00 pm and Sunday, April at 2:30 pm. Theater location: 35 W 67th St, New York, NY 10023.

Mr. Jacobsohn, an award-winning filmmaker is a product of the Henry Street Settlement's Movie Club workshop. He received both national and international attention for his early 16 mm films that are now part of the Lincon Center for the Performance Arts permanent collection. For 28 years, Mr. Jacobsohn was a staff editor with ABC News and ABC Sports. He is the recipient of a DuPont-Columbia award and a George Polk award, as well as an Emmy for his work.