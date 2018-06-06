THE CHER SHOW's Broadway Ticket Presale Has Begun, and General Sale Date is Announced

Tickets for the Broadway production of the new musical The Cher Show are on sale exclusively for American Express Card Members. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, June 6 at 10am EST through Wednesday, June 13 at 9:59am EST by visiting www.Ticketmaster.com or calling 877-250-2929.

Beginning Wednesday, June 13 at 10am EST, The Cher Show tickets will be available through Audience Rewards (www.AudienceRewards.com), The Official Rewards Program of Broadway & the Arts. Members of the program will be able to purchase tickets and earn Audience Rewards Bonus Show Points through Monday, June 18 at 9:59am EST.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Monday, June 18 at 10am EST, and will be available at www.TheCherShowBroadway.com or www.Ticketmaster.com (877-250-2929).

Tickets for The Cher Show range from $59 - $169. Premium tickets range from $199 - $299.

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way.

The Cher Show is her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: The kid starting out, the glam pop star and the icon. The Cher Show is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequins shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical.

Prior to opening on Broadway, The Cher Show will begin performances on June 12, 2018 at Broadway In Chicago's Oriental Theatre (24 W. Randolph) and will play a strictly limited engagement through July 15, 2018. The Cher Show will begin previews on Thursday, November 1, 2018 at Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre (250 West 52nd Street), and will open on Monday, December 3, 2018.

The Cher Show will star Tony Award nominee Stephanie J. Block (Falsettos, The Mystery of Edwin Drood), Teal Wicks (Wicked, Finding Neverland), and Micaela Diamond (Broadway debut) in the role of the iconic singer and actress at various times in her life and career. They will be joined by Tony Award nominee Jarrod Spector (Beautiful, Jersey Boys) as Sonny Bono, Tony Award nominee Michael Berresse (Kiss Me, Kate; A Chorus Line) as Bob Mackie, Michael Campayno (Wicked) as Rob Camilletti, Matthew Hydzik (It Shoulda Been You, Side Show) as Gregg Allman, Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Prince of Broadway, Side Show) as Georgia Holt, and Dee Roscioli (Wicked, Fiddler on the Roof) as the Standby for Star and Lady.

The full company will also feature Marija Abney, Carleigh Bettiol, Taurean Everett, Michael Fatica, Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Michael Graceffa, Blaine Alden Krauss, Sam Lips, Tiana Okoye, Amy Quanbeck, Angel Reda, Jennifer Rias, Michael Tacconi, Tory Trowbridge, Christopher Vo, Alena Watters, Charlie Williams, and Ryan Worsing.

The new bio-musical will feature a book by Rick Elice (Tony Award-winning best musical Jersey Boys), direction by Jason Moore (Tony Award-winning best musical Avenue Q), choreography by Tony Award-winner Christopher Gattelli (Newsies), and orchestrations, arrangements and musical supervision by Tony Award-winner Daryl Waters (Memphis).

Rounding out the creative team are nine-time Emmy Award winning costume designer Bob Mackie, Tony Award-winning set designer Christine Jones (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, American Idiot), set designer Brett J. Banakis, Tony Award-winning lighting designer Kevin Adams (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot), sound designer Nevin Steinberg (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen), and video and projection designer Darrel Maloney. Casting is by Telsey + Company/Patrick Goodwin, CSA.

The new musical is produced by Flody Suarez (What's New Pussycat) and four-time Tony Award-winner Jeffrey Seller (Hamilton).

