THE BAND'S VISIT Original Broadway Cast Recording Out Today

Ghostlight Records celebrates the release of the original Broadway cast recording of THE BAND'S VISIT, the best reviewed musical of the season, in digital and streaming formats today, December 15.

THE BAND'S VISIT Original Broadway Cast Recording will be available in physical CD online, in stores and at the theater in early 2018.

The album is produced by Dean Sharenow and David Yazbek, with Kurt Deutsch serving as executive producer. THE BAND'S VISIT is currently running on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street).

According to Ghostlight Records founder and album Executive Producer Kurt Deutsch, "THE BAND'S VISIT is unlike any modern musical I have ever seen. David Yazbek creates a sonic and distinct world though his humor, beautiful melodies and character studies that is transcendent, thought-provoking and profoundly moving. It is an honor to work with him again and preserve this beautiful show with a cast recording."

Ghostlight Records is proud to continue its longstanding relationship with David Yazbek, having also released the Original Broadway Cast Recordings of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, in addition to his solo recording Evil Monkey Man.

The Broadway company of THE BAND'S VISIT includes Katrina Lenk, Tony Shalhoub, John Cariani, Ari'el Stachel, George Abud, Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Andrew Polk, Bill Army, Rachel Prather, Jonathan Raviv, Sharone Sayegh, Kristen Sieh and Alok Tewari.

Musicians include Andrea Grody (conductor/keys), Alexandra Eckhardt (electric & acoustic bass), Ossama Farouk (darbouka/riq), Philip Mayer (drums/Arabic percussion), Sam Sadigursky (clarinet/saxophone/flute), Jeff Theiss (associate conductor/keys 2), Harvey Valdes (oud/guitar) and Garo Yellin (cello).

Featuring music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner David Yazbek and a book by NY Drama Critics Circle, Lortel and Outer Critics Circle awards winner Itamar Moses, based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin, THE BAND'S VISIT is directed by Drama Desk, Lortel and Obie Award winner David Cromer.

The creative team includes Patrick McCollum (Choreography), Scott Pask (Set Design), Sarah Laux (Costume Design), Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design), Kai Harada (Sound Design), Maya Ciarrocchi (Projection Design), Charles LaPointe (Hair Designer), Jamshied Sharifi (Orchestrations), Andrea Grody (Music Supervisor, Music Director & Additional Arrangements) and Dean Sharenow (Music Supervisor & Music Coordinator).

THE BAND'S VISIT world premiere opened to critical acclaim at the Atlantic Theater Company on December 8, 2016, where the sold-out, limited engagement extended twice, playing its final performance on Sunday, January 8, 2017.

THE BAND'S VISIT won the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Musical; two Lucille Lortel Awards, for Outstanding Musical and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical (Katrina Lenk); two Outer Critics Circle Awards, for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical and Outstanding Score (David Yazbek); two Obie Awards, for Musical Theater (David Yazbek & Itamar Moses), and Directing (David Cromer); three Drama Desk Awards, for Outstanding Director of a Musical (David Cromer), Outstanding Music (David Yazbek) and Outstanding Lyrics (David Yazbek); The Joe A. Callaway Award for outstanding direction (David Cromer); The Dramatists Guild's 2017 Frederick Loewe Award for Dramatic Composition for David Yazbek's score; and Theatre World Award's Dorothy Louden Award for Theatre Excellence (Katrina Lenk).

After a mix-up at the border, an Egyptian Police Band is sent to a remote village in the middle of the Israeli desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways. THE BAND'S VISIT celebrates the deeply human ways music, longing and laughter can connect us all.

THE BAND'S VISIT is produced by Orin Wolf, StylesFour Productions, Evamere Entertainment, Atlantic Theater Company, David F. Schwartz, Barbara Broccoli, Frederick Zollo, Grove•REG, Lassen Blume Baldwin, Thomas Steven Perakos, Marc Platt, The Shubert Organization, The Baruch/Routh/Frankel/Viertel Group, Robert Cole, DeRoy-Carr-Klausner, Federman-Moellenberg, FilmNation Entertainment, Roy Furman, FVSL Theatricals, Hendel-Karmazin, HoriPro Inc., IPN, JAM Theatricals, The John Gore Organization, Koenigsberg-Krauss, David Mirvish, James L. Nederlander, Al Nocciolino, Once Upon a Time Productions, Susan Rose and Paul Shiverick. The Executive Producer for THE BAND'S VISIT is Allan Williams.

"THE BAND'S VISIT" TRACK LIST:

1. Overture

2. Waiting

3. Welcome to Nowhere

4. It Is What It Is

5. The Beat of Your Heart

6. Soraya

7. Omar Sharif

8. Haj-Butrus

9. Papi Hears the Ocean

10. Haled's Song About Love

11. The Park

12. Itgara

13. Something Different

14. Itzik's Lullaby

15. Something Different (Reprise)

16. Answer Me

17. The Concert

18. Afifi (Bonus Track)

Ghostlight Records has become the leading independent force in Original Broadway Cast Recordings - building a library of over 150 records in the last 17 years, featuring some of the most successful Broadway musicals and solo albums by Broadway's brightest stars. Founded by Grammy Award winner Kurt Deutsch, Sh-K- Boom/Ghostlight has won Grammy Awards for The Book of Mormon, In the Heights and Beautiful - The Carole King Musical. Other notable releases include cast recordings for 2017 Tony nominee Falsettos, 2016 Tony nominees Bright Star and She Loves Me and 2015 Tony nominee Something Rotten! as well as Disney's Newsies. The label has also released solo albums from Patti LuPone, Billy Porter, Sutton Foster, Adam Pascal, Lea DeLaria, Kelli O'Hara, Ben Vereen, Christine Ebersole and more. The label continues to support the new generation of musical theatre composers with their extensive relationships with David Yazbek, Michael John LaChiusa and Michael Friedman, as well as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tom Kitt, Pasek & Paul, Joe Iconis, Ryan Scott Oliver, Shaina Taub, Dave Malloy, Kerrigan & Lowdermilk and Adam Gwon. Sh-K-Boom Entertainment is a producer of the acclaimed film version of The Last Five Years, written and directed by Richard LaGravenese and starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan. The label recently became part of the new Arts Music division at Warner Music Group. Learn more at www.GhostlightRecords.com.

