THE ARTFUL DODGER Series With Tim Minchin & More Coming to Hulu

The Artful Dodger, a new Australian series based on the iconic Oliver! character, will premiere on Hulu in the U.S. on November 29.

Billed as a sequel series to Oliver Twist, the series explores the adult double life of Charles Dickens’ famous prince of thieves - Dodger - now a surgeon, but who can’t shake his predilection for crime. From high-octane heists to life-and-death surgeries, glittering parties to colorful streets, this series is a rock’n’roll tale with an Aussie connection.

The cast includes a line-up of Australian talent, featuring Matilda the Musical and Groundhog Day composer Tim Minchin. His role in the series has not yet been revealed.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster ("Pistol," "The Queen’s Gambit"), David Thewlis ("Landscapers," "Fargo") and Maia Mitchell ("Good Trouble," "The Fosters") lead the stellar-cast, with Brodie-Sangster taking on the role of "Jack Dawkins" aka "The Artful Dodger," Thewlis as "Fagin" and Mitchell as "Lady Belle Fox."

The series also features Damon Herriman ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," "Judy and Punch"), Miranda Tapsell ("Top End Wedding," "The Sapphires"), Susie Porter ("Wentworth," "Gold"), Kym Gyngell ("Love Me," "Black Snow"), Damien Garvey ("Nautilus," "Jack Irish"), Jessica De Gouw ("The Secrets She Keeps," "The Drover’s Wife"), Andrea Demetriades ("The End," "Seven Types of Ambiguity"), Luke Carroll ("Upright," "Preppers") and English-born, and Australian export Huw Higginson ("Total Control," "Janet King").

Also featured in the cast is Lucy-Rose Leonard, Nicholas Burton, Huw Higginson, Jude Hyland, Finn Treacy and Albert Latailakepa.

Check out the poster for the new series here:

