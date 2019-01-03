ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
#TBT: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Cast Gets Ready to Tell the Story on Broadway!

Jan. 3, 2019  

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Tony Award winning Best Revival will close this Sunday, January 6, 2019. When it closes this production will have played 29 previews and 458 performances. Once On This Island opened on December 3 at Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street) to rave reviews.

The producers said, "It has been a great privilege to bring Lynn Ahrens' and Stephen Flaherty's ground-breaking show back to Broadway under Michael Arden's incredible direction. Michael's brilliant staging, along with the perfect cast and a revolutionary design, are the reasons that the show won the Tony Award and received critical acclaim, and ran as long as the first production in 1990, again delighting audiences for more than 450 performances. We are so excited that Once On This Island will travel across the country on a national tour starting in the Fall of 2019."

A National Tour will launch in fall 2019, with cities, dates, and casting to be announced at a later date.

Before the show takes its final bow, we're flashing back to 2017, when the company was getting ready to bring the show to the Circle in the Square. Check out the rehearsal footage below!

