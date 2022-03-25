TBS Announces RAT IN THE KITCHEN Art Walk Experience

Who's the Rat? In celebration of TBS' new cooking competition series, "Rat in the Kitchen,'' premiering on Thursday, March 31 at 9:00PM ET/PT, TBS announced that it is setting traps on the streets of New York City's iconic Hell's Kitchen neighborhood to catch fans with an appetite for mystery.

The "Rat In The Kitchen" OOH art walk takeover will kick off for a limited time on 50th St between 8th and 9th Ave in the heart of Restaurant Row and feature a winding yellow trail of exclusive installations, brand elements and hidden QR codes that will give fans a delicious menu of what to expect in the upcoming series and a chance to win exclusive prizes including a 'Rat Pack' filled with Beecher's Handmade Cheese. The installations, active beginning on March 29th, will run on the streets through April 2nd.

"Rat in the Kitchen is a cooking show and whodunnit case all wrapped into one. What better way to immerse our viewers into the mystery than an art walk that allows fans to seek out our series' rat icon throughout Restaurant Row in Hell's Kitchen? To celebrate the culinary heart of the show, we combined the installation with a partnership with Beecher's Homemade Cheeses to create an exclusive "Rat Pack" filled with an assortment of gourmet cheeses. We hope you join us on the hunt and nibble into something new with Rat in the Kitchen on TBS" said Melissa Chambless, TBS EVP Marketing.

Far more than a traditional cooking show, "Rat in the Kitchen," hosted by iconic roasting queen and comedian Natasha Leggero and celebrity chef Ludo Lefebvre, is a game of high stakes cat and mouse where viewers get to play detective. Over the course of the 10-episode season, a mix of professional chefs and passionate home cooks compete in a series of creative cooking challenges, earning cash in their bank for every dish that impresses Chef Ludo, while attempting to expose an undercover mole (the rat) determined to sabotage the dishes and undermine their chances at victory. At the close of each episode, both cooks and viewers will determine who they believe is the rat. If the cooks guess correctly, they win their bank but if successfully duped, then the rat walks away with the cheddar.

"Rat in the Kitchen" is produced by ITV America's Thinkfactory Media, in association with ITV Studios' Possessed. It is executive produced by Adam Reed, Adam Freeman, Simon Thomas, Bernie Schaeffer, Kenny Rosen and Michael O'Sullivan for Thinkfactory, and by Glenn Hugill for Possessed. It is distributed internationally by ITV Studios. Partners of the Hell's Kitchen takeover include Beecher's Cheese, NVE Experience Agency, Something Silly and B&A.