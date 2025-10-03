TAKE ROOT and FERTILE GROUND Return to Green Space October 17–19

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dance Entropy’s Green Space will present its next programs of Take Root and Fertile Ground, continuing the venue’s mission of supporting dance artists at all stages of their careers.

Take Root will feature works by Marisa f. Ballaro/Ballaro Dance and Michal Ben Lior on October 17–18 at 8:00 p.m. Fertile Ground will showcase new works-in-progress from six choreographers on October 19 at 7:00 p.m.

TAKE ROOT

October 17–18 at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets: $22 in advance / $25 at the door

Marisa f. Ballaro/Ballaro Dance | The Distance

Inspired by the raw intensity of shadowboxing, The Distance is structured like a twelve-round boxing match. With no backstage to retreat to, dancers remain visible at all times, capturing both vulnerability and athletic determination. Compact, punchy, and physically demanding, the work pushes performers to their limits in pursuit of going the distance.

Michal Ben Lior | Buildings

Buildings reflects the tension between striving for peace and being confronted by hate and terror. Drawing on personal values of kindness and the dissonance of a fractured world, the piece mirrors the biblical Tower of Babel, where human ambition led to confusion and division. Ben Lior’s choreography embodies the perpetual rise and fall of hope and despair.

Now in its 17th season, Take Root nurtures established dance artists by offering them a split bill or evening-length platform, with full technical and marketing support at Green Space.

FERTILE GROUND

October 19 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets: $20 in advance / $22 at the door

The October installment of Fertile Ground will feature new works-in-progress from:

Amanda Spencer

Cate Christiansen

Caroline Sheehan

Jason Herbert Dance

Morgan Holden

Rosie Elliott

Now in its 19th season, Fertile Ground showcases over 50 choreographers annually in a non-curated program that includes a post-performance discussion with wine, moderated by Green Space Artistic Director Valerie Green.

About Dance Entropy / Green Space

Founded in 2005, Green Space in Long Island City serves as the home of Dance Entropy. Located in a former silk factory with sweeping Manhattan views, the 1,800-square-foot venue provides affordable rehearsal and performance space. Through Take Root, Fertile Ground, classes, and residencies, Green Space supports accessibility, diversity, education, and collaboration within New York City’s dance community.

For tickets and information, visit Green Space.