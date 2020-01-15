TAKE ME OUT Tickets Will Go On Sale Tomorrow

Tickets for the upcoming Second Stage Theater production of Richard Greenberg's Take Me Out, will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, January 16 at 10:00am EST. The Broadway production will begin previews April 2, 2020 and officially open on April 23, 2020 at Second Stage's Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street).

Directed by Scott Ellis, Take Me Out will feature Patrick J. Adams, Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Brandon J. Dirden, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos, Tyler Lansing Weaks, and Jesse Williams.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting 2ST.com, by calling 212-541-4516, or in person at the Hayes Theater Box Office 240 West 44th Street. Ticket prices are $99-$149 for Orchestra and $79-$129 for Mezzanine. $199 Premium tickets are also available. A limited number of $30 Tickets are available for people age 30 and Under. Valid ID required. 1 ticket per ID. Based on availability. The Hayes Box Office is open Tues, Thurs, Fri, Sun from 12pm - 8pm; Weds, Sat from 10am-8pm.

Subscription packages are also available, beginning at $198. To purchase a package or for more information, visit 2ST.com or call the Subscriber Services at 212-246-4422.

In the Tony Award®-winning Take Me Out, playwright Richard Greenberg celebrates the personal and professional intricacies of America's favorite pastime. When Darren Lemming (Jesse Williams), the star center fielder for the Empires, comes out of the closet, the reception off the field reveals a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices. Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, Darren is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties, and the price of victory.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You