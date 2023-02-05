TAKE ME OUT Plays Final Broadway Performance

Take Me Out officially concludes its Broadway run today after 17 previews and 99 regular performances. The play officially reopened on Broadway at the Schoenfeld Theatre following a Tony-winning run last year at the Hayes Theatre, where it ran for 30 previews and 79 regular performances.

Written by Richard Greenberg and directed by Scott Ellis, Take Me Out opened in spring 2022 to rave reviews and went on to garner four Tony Award nominations, winning Best Revival of a Play and Best Featured Actor in a Play for Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Jesse Williams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Brandon J. Dirden, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos and Tyler Lansing Weaks returned to reprise their roles with Bill Heck joining the company in the role of "Kippy" (previously played by Patrick J. Adams). They were joined by understudies Michael Castillejos, Blake Russell, Lance Takeshi, Stephen Wattrus, and Jeremy Webb.

In Take Me Out, playwright Richard Greenberg celebrates the personal and professional intricacies of America's favorite pastime. When Darren Lemming, the star center fielder for the Empires, comes out of the closet, the reception off the field reveals a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices dealing with sexuality and masculinity, money and power, and race and class. Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, Darren is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties, and the price of victory.

The full creative team for Take Me Out includes scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Bray Poor, and casting by Jim Carnahan.