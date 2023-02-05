Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TAKE ME OUT Plays Final Broadway Performance

TAKE ME OUT Plays Final Broadway Performance

Take Me Out concludes its run on Broadway at the Schoenfeld Theatre.

Feb. 05, 2023  

Take Me Out officially concludes its Broadway run today after 17 previews and 99 regular performances. The play officially reopened on Broadway at the Schoenfeld Theatre following a Tony-winning run last year at the Hayes Theatre, where it ran for 30 previews and 79 regular performances.

Check out a full list of upcoming Broadway closings.

Written by Richard Greenberg and directed by Scott Ellis, Take Me Out opened in spring 2022 to rave reviews and went on to garner four Tony Award nominations, winning Best Revival of a Play and Best Featured Actor in a Play for Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Jesse Williams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Brandon J. Dirden, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Michael Oberholtzer, Eduardo Ramos and Tyler Lansing Weaks returned to reprise their roles with Bill Heck joining the company in the role of "Kippy" (previously played by Patrick J. Adams). They were joined by understudies Michael Castillejos, Blake Russell, Lance Takeshi, Stephen Wattrus, and Jeremy Webb.

In Take Me Out, playwright Richard Greenberg celebrates the personal and professional intricacies of America's favorite pastime. When Darren Lemming, the star center fielder for the Empires, comes out of the closet, the reception off the field reveals a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices dealing with sexuality and masculinity, money and power, and race and class. Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, Darren is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties, and the price of victory.

The full creative team for Take Me Out includes scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Bray Poor, and casting by Jim Carnahan.


BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
TAKE ME OUT Enters Final Week of Performances on Broadway Photo
TAKE ME OUT Enters Final Week of Performances on Broadway
There are only 8 performances remaining of the 2022 Tony Award Winning Revival of a Play TAKE ME OUT! See how to purchase tickets.
TAKE ME OUT Enters Final Weeks of Performances on Broadway Photo
TAKE ME OUT Enters Final Weeks of Performances on Broadway
There are only 16 performances remaining of the 2022 Tony Award Winning Revival of a Play TAKE ME OUT!
TAKE ME OUT Enters Final Four Weeks of Performances on Broadway Photo
TAKE ME OUT Enters Final Four Weeks of Performances on Broadway
There are only four weeks remaining to see the 2022 Tony Award Winning Revival of a Play TAKE ME OUT, starring Tony Award winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Tony Award Nominee Jesse Williams. See how to purchase tickets!
TAKE ME OUT Cancels Tonights Performance Due to Illness Photo
TAKE ME OUT Cancels Tonight's Performance Due to Illness
Tonight's performance of Take Me Out has been cancelled due to illness. See when the show will resume performances.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for A CHORUS LINE Starring Drew Lachey at Cincinnati Playhouse in the ParkPhotos: Go Inside Rehearsals for A CHORUS LINE Starring Drew Lachey at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
February 5, 2023

Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park will be a singular sensation this spring with the opening of Moe and Jack's Place - The Rouse Theatre and an all-new production of A Chorus Line. Previews are set to begin on Saturday, March 11 with an official opening scheduled for Saturday, March 16, 2023. Check out photos from the first rehearsal here!
Tony Nominee Charles Kimbrough Passes Away at 86Tony Nominee Charles Kimbrough Passes Away at 86
February 5, 2023

According to various sources, Tony-nominated actor Charles Kimbrough passed away in Culver City, California on January 11th at the age of 86. 
Listen to the 2023 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater AlbumListen to the 2023 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album
February 5, 2023

As BroadwayWorld reported in November, six new recordings have earned nominations for Best Musical Theatre Album at the 2023 Grammy Awards, including Caroline, Or Change, Into The Woods, MJ The Musical, Mr. Saturday Night, Six: Live On Opening Night, and A Strange Loop. Take a listen to all six of the nominated albums!
TAKE ME OUT Plays Final Broadway PerformanceTAKE ME OUT Plays Final Broadway Performance
February 5, 2023

Take Me Out officially concludes its Broadway run today after 17 previews and 99 regular performances.
VIDEO: ROOM Releases Trailer Featuring Adrienne WarrenVIDEO: ROOM Releases Trailer Featuring Adrienne Warren
February 4, 2023

Watch the new trailer of ROOM on Broadway featuring Tony Award-winner Adrienne Warren.
share