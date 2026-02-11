TAFELMUSIK Unveils 2026/27 Season Featuring Masterworks and New Voices

Tafelmusik has announced its 2026/27 concert season, a curated year of iconic masterworks, rediscovered composers, and interdisciplinary storytelling performed on period instruments. Subscription packages are now available at tafelmusik.org, with single tickets on sale this spring.

The season marks an extension of British violinist Rachel Podger’s tenure as Principal Guest Director through the ensemble’s 50th anniversary season. Podger will direct two programs this year, BACH'S COFFEEHOUSE and the season finale MOZART'S GENIUS. All evening concerts will now begin at 7:30 p.m.

Curated by Artistic Co-Directors Brandon Chui, Dominic Teresi, and Cristina Zacharias, the season includes ten mainstage programs at Jeanne Lamon Hall (Trinity-St. Paul’s Centre) and Koerner Hall, alongside touring, education initiatives, and a new recording release.

Cristina Zacharias said, “Welcome to Tafelmusik's 48th season, a year crafted to spark joy, reflection, and surprise. This season is about the thrill of listening, music that surprises, challenges, and delights.” Executive Director Glenn Hodgins added, “Live music has a rare ability to slow us down, sharpen our listening, and bring people together in a shared moment.”

2026/27 SEASON LINEUP

BEETHOVEN & FARRENC

September 25–27 at Koerner Hall

Directed by Jakob Lehmann

The season opens with works by Louise Farrenc and Beethoven. Farrenc’s Symphony No. 3 appears alongside Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 in Lehmann’s Tafelmusik debut.

BAROQUE FIESTA

October 29–November 1 at Jeanne Lamon Hall

Directed by Lina Tur Bonet; featuring Cecilia Duarte

This program explores baroque repertoire from Europe and Latin America, including music by Handel and Vivaldi alongside works shaped by African, Indigenous, and Spanish traditions.

VIVE LA FRANCE!

November 27–29 at Jeanne Lamon Hall

Directed by Ivars Taurins

A choral and orchestral program featuring French baroque composers including Lully, Charpentier, Campra, Lalande, Mondonville, and Rameau.

HANDEL MESSIAH

December 17–19 at Koerner Hall

Directed by Ivars Taurins

Featuring Myriam Leblanc, Cecilia Duarte, Jacob Perry Jr., and Jesse Blumberg.

SING-ALONG MESSIAH

December 20 at Massey Hall

Directed by “Mr Handel”

An annual participatory performance inviting audiences to join the choruses.

BACH'S COFFEEHOUSE

January 28–31 at Jeanne Lamon Hall

Directed by Rachel Podger

A program inspired by Bach’s Leipzig coffeehouse concerts, featuring concertos and chamber works.

TELEMANIA!

February 18–21 at Jeanne Lamon Hall

Created by Alison Mackay; narrated by Blair Williams

A new multimedia creation celebrating Georg Philipp Telemann through narration, imagery, and music.

BACH ST JOHN PASSION

March 11–14 at Jeanne Lamon Hall

Directed by Kristian Bezuidenhout

Featuring Joanne Lunn, Nicholas Burns, James Gilchrist, and Peter Harvey.

A FEAST OF SOUND

April 1–4 at Jeanne Lamon Hall

Directed by Alfredo Bernardini

A program of baroque works by Purcell, Rebel, Corelli, and Zelenka.

PURCELL KING ARTHUR

April 23–25 at Jeanne Lamon Hall

Directed by Ivars Taurins; narrated by R.H. Thomson

Featuring Ellen McAteer, James Reese, Parker Clements, and Nicholas Higgs.

MOZART'S GENIUS

May 14–16 at Koerner Hall

Directed by Rachel Podger

The season concludes with Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 4 and late symphonic works.

Recording, Touring, and Community

A new recording, Mozart 40 and Schubert 5, directed by Rachel Podger, will be released in Fall 2026. Touring engagements will take place in Eastern Canada and Ontario. Tafelmusik continues its Tafelscene initiative for audiences 35 and under and will present free school concerts and community chamber performances throughout the season.

The Tafelmusik Baroque Summer Institute will run June 13–26, 2026.

Tafelmusik’s partnership with Opera Atelier will continue with performances of Charpentier’s The Descent of Orpheus and Handel’s The Resurrection at Koerner Hall.

Subscriptions are now on sale. Single tickets will be available in spring 2026.