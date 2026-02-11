TAFELMUSIK Unveils 2026/27 Season Featuring Masterworks and New Voices

48th season will include ten mainstage programs and a new multimedia creation.
Tafelmusik has announced its 2026/27 concert season, a curated year of iconic masterworks, rediscovered composers, and interdisciplinary storytelling performed on period instruments. Subscription packages are now available at tafelmusik.org, with single tickets on sale this spring.
The season marks an extension of British violinist Rachel Podger’s tenure as Principal Guest Director through the ensemble’s 50th anniversary season. Podger will direct two programs this year, BACH'S COFFEEHOUSE and the season finale MOZART'S GENIUS. All evening concerts will now begin at 7:30 p.m.
Curated by Artistic Co-Directors Brandon Chui, Dominic Teresi, and Cristina Zacharias, the season includes ten mainstage programs at Jeanne Lamon Hall (Trinity-St. Paul’s Centre) and Koerner Hall, alongside touring, education initiatives, and a new recording release.
Cristina Zacharias said, “Welcome to Tafelmusik's 48th season, a year crafted to spark joy, reflection, and surprise. This season is about the thrill of listening, music that surprises, challenges, and delights.” Executive Director Glenn Hodgins added, “Live music has a rare ability to slow us down, sharpen our listening, and bring people together in a shared moment.”
September 25–27 at Koerner Hall
Directed by Jakob Lehmann
The season opens with works by Louise Farrenc and Beethoven. Farrenc’s Symphony No. 3 appears alongside Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 in Lehmann’s Tafelmusik debut.
October 29–November 1 at Jeanne Lamon Hall
Directed by Lina Tur Bonet; featuring Cecilia Duarte
This program explores baroque repertoire from Europe and Latin America, including music by Handel and Vivaldi alongside works shaped by African, Indigenous, and Spanish traditions.
November 27–29 at Jeanne Lamon Hall
Directed by Ivars Taurins
A choral and orchestral program featuring French baroque composers including Lully, Charpentier, Campra, Lalande, Mondonville, and Rameau.
December 17–19 at Koerner Hall
Directed by Ivars Taurins
Featuring Myriam Leblanc, Cecilia Duarte, Jacob Perry Jr., and Jesse Blumberg.
December 20 at Massey Hall
Directed by “Mr Handel”
An annual participatory performance inviting audiences to join the choruses.
January 28–31 at Jeanne Lamon Hall
Directed by Rachel Podger
A program inspired by Bach’s Leipzig coffeehouse concerts, featuring concertos and chamber works.
February 18–21 at Jeanne Lamon Hall
Created by Alison Mackay; narrated by Blair Williams
A new multimedia creation celebrating Georg Philipp Telemann through narration, imagery, and music.
March 11–14 at Jeanne Lamon Hall
Directed by Kristian Bezuidenhout
Featuring Joanne Lunn, Nicholas Burns, James Gilchrist, and Peter Harvey.
April 1–4 at Jeanne Lamon Hall
Directed by Alfredo Bernardini
A program of baroque works by Purcell, Rebel, Corelli, and Zelenka.
April 23–25 at Jeanne Lamon Hall
Directed by Ivars Taurins; narrated by R.H. Thomson
Featuring Ellen McAteer, James Reese, Parker Clements, and Nicholas Higgs.
May 14–16 at Koerner Hall
Directed by Rachel Podger
The season concludes with Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 4 and late symphonic works.
A new recording, Mozart 40 and Schubert 5, directed by Rachel Podger, will be released in Fall 2026. Touring engagements will take place in Eastern Canada and Ontario. Tafelmusik continues its Tafelscene initiative for audiences 35 and under and will present free school concerts and community chamber performances throughout the season.
The Tafelmusik Baroque Summer Institute will run June 13–26, 2026.
Tafelmusik’s partnership with Opera Atelier will continue with performances of Charpentier’s The Descent of Orpheus and Handel’s The Resurrection at Koerner Hall.
Subscriptions are now on sale. Single tickets will be available in spring 2026.
