TADA! Youth Theater announces Spring Semester Classes in-person after-school and weekends for students, ages 4 to 13, from April 17th through June 12th. Classes are divided by age groups and take place at TADA! Youth Theater at 15 W 28th Street, 3rd floor, (between Broadway & Fifth Avenue) in Manhattan. Young people will explore the essential skills of singing, dancing and acting to allow their imaginations to soar!

Please mark your calendars for a special Spring Preview Open House on April 1st for a sneak peek at the exciting theatrical experiences enjoyed by the young students.

Students will engage in musical theater training, stay active, learn vocals and choreography to upbeat Broadway Songs, benefit from one-on-one attention and solo opportunities, will be seen and heard and experience ensemble-based instruction by professional NYC Teaching Artists while making connections with new friends. The final class will culminate in a live performance for an audience of invited family and friends.

To register for Spring Semester Classes, please visit: https://tadatheater.com/springclasses/

Financial Assistance is available and no child will be turned away because of their inability to pay.

TADA! SPRING SEMESTER CLASSES: April 17th through June 12th for 8 sessions

Musical Theater Minis, Ages 4-5, on Mondays from 3:30PM-5PM & Saturdays from 10AM-11:30AM. Creativity takes center stage!

Jazzy Juniors, Ages 6-8, on Saturdays from 12PM-1:30PM. Explore musical theater and enjoy fun theater games!

Rising Stars, Ages 8-12, on Wednesdays from 4:00PM-5:30 PM and Rising Stars, Ages 9-13, on Saturdays from 2PM-3:30PM. Shine on stage and in the spotlight!

TADA! SPRING PREVIEW OPEN HOUSE: Saturday, April 1st

Please join in to find out more about TADA! Youth Theater's Spring Semester classes from April 17th through June 12th by registering for the Spring Preview Open House on Saturday, April 1st at TADA! 10:00AM-11:45AM with groups divided by ages.

Students will participate in a fun, active musical theater sample class led by two professional NYC Teaching Artists. TADA's Director of Education will facilitate a Q&A and share information with parents. *Registration required for children to attend at $25 per student. If you register for Spring classes following the Open House, the fee plus discount will be applied to your class registration.

To register for the Spring Preview Open House, please visit: https://tadatheater.com/open-house/