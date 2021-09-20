TADA! Youth Theater Announces Fall Semester In-Person Classes

TADA! Youth Theater will be back in person this fall with a variety of active, fun musical theater classes for all ages and abilities!

Students will engage in musical theater training, stay active, learn vocals and choreography to upbeat Broadway Songs, benefit from one-on-one attention and solo opportunities, and experience ensemble-based instruction by professional NYC Teaching Artists while making connections with new friends. The final class will culminate in a live performance for an audience of invited family and friends.

All classes are at TADA! Youth Theater at 15 W 28th Street, 3rd floor, (between Broadway & Fifth Avenue) in Manhattan. To register please visit: TADA! In-person Fall Semester Classes

Financial Assistance available - no child will be turned away because of their inability to pay.