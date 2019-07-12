Symphony From Yeah Yeah Yeahs' Nick Zinner To Be Performed At Rockefeller Center

Experience the first free public performance of "41 Strings," a four-part symphony composed and performed by Nink Zinner (Yeah Yeah Yeahs) and 50 musicians at Rockefeller Center on Saturday, July 27 starting at 6:00 PM at Rockefeller Plaza, located between 49th and 50th Streets and 5th and 6th Avenues, Manhattan. The New York-centric ensemble joining Zinner includes Paul Banks (Interpol), Lenny Kaye (Patti Smith band), Jaleel Bunton (TV on the Radio), Nancy Whang (LCD Soundsystem), Brian Chase (Yeah Yeah Yeahs) and more.

Drummers Hisham Akira Bharoocha, Brian Chase, Ryan Sawyer and Ben Vida open the evening with a performance of "IIII" with an ensemble of student drummers gathered together for the first time.

"41 Strings" was created in 2011 by artist and musician Nick Zinner and creative producer Berrin Noorata, to honor the 41st anniversary of Earth Day. Since its first performance in New York, "41 Strings" has been celebrated and performed across the world in London at Meltdown Festival and in Sydney at the Sydney Opera House.



For news, updates, and a full schedule of events visit rockefellercenter.com.





