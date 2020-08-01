Svetlana Tsoneva Launches LISTEN AND HEAL To Support Artistic Community

Online show Listen and Heal airs every other Monday on www.listenandheal.com and features talented New York City performers and an interview with a spiritual leader or a life coach. The show launched on July 20th and its purpose is to hire artists in need of work and combine the healing power of music with the spiritual tools, needed to get through these challenging times. The performing arts and the healing arts interweave with a unified theme in each episode.

Episode Two airs this Monday, August 3 and features Boyd Meets Girl Duo and a conversation with Relationship Coach Valerie Greene . Listen and Heal is a sponsored project of the non-profit arts service organization Fractured Atlas and donations are fully tax-deductible as permitted by law. A donation is also made to a different charity in need from each episode's funding.

Violinist Svetlana Tsoneva made her solo debut at Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall in February 2005, under the auspices of the St. Cyril and Methodius Foundation. She is the recipient of numerous awards, including Eugen Coca, Young String Players, and Five Towns, and has appeared at prestigious venues including Carnegie Hall and Alice Tully Hall in New York, Royal Festival Hall in London, and Boston's Jordan Hall, among others.

Ms. Tsoneva began to study the violin at age five and made her solo debut with orchestra at age nine, in her native Plovdiv, Bulgaria. The recipient of a full scholarship to the New England Conservatory of Music, she continued her studies at Mannes College, where she received her Master of Music Degree in Violin Performance. A sought-after collaborator for her versatility, her work on albums such as Sting's If on a Winter's Night, Renée Fleming and Friends, and Jazz pianist Eddie Higgins' Moonlight Becomes You, highlights her multifaceted career and wide- ranging repertoire. She has shared the stage with Savion Glover, Caetano Veloso, Chiara Civello, and Wayne Shorter, among others. On Broadway, Tsoneva has appeared in South Pacific, Sunset Boulevard, Evita, Phantom of The Opera, and Ain't Too Proud. Tsoneva's TV and Radio credits include PBS Live From Lincoln Center: Lang Lang's New York Rhapsody, WQXR, WRTI, NPR, and Bulgarian National Television and Radio, among others.

