Sutton Foster Will Step in For Kristin Chenoweth in the Hollywood Bowl's Bernstein Celebration

Jun. 1, 2018  

Sutton Foster will make her Hollywood Bowl debut in the theatre's Bernstein 100 Celebration on Tuesday, July 10. She will be replacing previously announced Kristin Chenoweth, who is still recovering from a neck injury.

In a statement from the Los Angeles Philharmonic, they said:

Kristin Chenoweth has withdrawn from the previously announced Bernstein 100 Celebration with Dudamel at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday, July 10, at 8pm. Due to ongoing complications from a past neck injury, Kristin Chenoweth is taking some time off from performing so that she can properly heal.We are delighted to announce that American actress, singer, and dancer Sutton Foster will make her Hollywood Bowl debut on this program.

Sutton Foster can currently be seen starring as the lead of Darren Star's hit TV Land series, "Younger."

The concert will also feature Brian Stokes Mitchell, Boris Allakhverdyan on clarinet, and Edgar Moreau on cello. Gustavo Dudamel will conduct.

For more information visit HollywoodBowl.com.

