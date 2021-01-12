Suspension of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Performances in the West End Extended to July 2021

It has been announced that the suspension of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child performances in the West End has been extended to Sunday, 18th July 2021. West End theatres shut down in mid-December due to the rise in COVID cases, and does not yet have a firm re-opening date.

See the full Twitter announcement below:

Please see below for the latest updates on performances of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, London. If you hold a ticket for any of the affected performances, your point of purchase will be in touch directly. pic.twitter.com/LlcLfSwk1r - Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (@CursedChildLDN) January 12, 2021

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, one play presented in two parts, is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. The critically acclaimed production received its world premiere in July 2016 at the Palace Theatre in London. It is also now playing at the Lyric Theatre on Broadway and at Melbourne's Princess Theatre in Australia. A further North American production will open at San Francisco's Curran in Autumn 2019, in Spring 2020, a German language version of the play - marking its first non-English language production - will open at the Mehr! Theater am Großmarkt in Hamburg, Germany, and in autumn 2020 the Canadian premiere will begin performances exclusively at the Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany with movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe, and casting by Julia Horan CDG and Jim Carnahan CSA.