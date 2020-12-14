Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Impact
London Theatres Will Shut Down Once More After Tuesday Evening Performances
There is no word on when they will be allowed to reopen again.
Theatres in London have been told to shut down once again following Tuesday evening's performances, according to Baz Bamigboye of The Daily Mail.
"After Tuesday night we have no idea when theatres are to be allowed to reopen again," said producer Cameron Mackintosh. "It's a Christmas fiasco."
Grim news. Theatres in London to be told that they will have to shut down after Tuesday night's performances. a??@CamMackLtda?? said " After Tuesday night we have no idea when theatres are to be allowed to reopen again ," said a??@CamMackLtda??. "It's a Christmas fiasco." pic.twitter.com/9FcowRb4i2- Baz Bamigboye (@BazBam) December 14, 2020
Theatres across the West End had begun reopening just last week, with Six being the first musical to reopen after being closed since March.
