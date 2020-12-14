London Theatres Will Shut Down Once More After Tuesday Evening Performances

Theatres in London have been told to shut down once again following Tuesday evening's performances, according to Baz Bamigboye of The Daily Mail.

"After Tuesday night we have no idea when theatres are to be allowed to reopen again," said producer Cameron Mackintosh. "It's a Christmas fiasco."

Theatres across the West End had begun reopening just last week, with Six being the first musical to reopen after being closed since March.