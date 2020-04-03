Sunny Showtunes: Take a Break From the Blah, Blah, Blah with SPRING AWAKENING!

We here at BroadwayWorld know that sometimes social-distancing can get you down. With the theatre industry at a standstill, many of us are craving some trademark musical theatre merriment to keep our spirits up while keeping ourselves and others safe.

Each day, we're picking an optimistic Broadway anthem to cure your isolation blues. If there were ever a time to take these messages to heart, it's now. Just because Broadway is dark, doesn't mean our days have to be!

So try not to get worried and join us for a few minutes each day to hear the people sing, put on a happy face, and remember that the sun will come out tomorrow...and all that jazz.

There's a moment you know...you're f******. Need I say more? Yet, even under the most oppressive, rigid, harmful conditions possible, the teens of the Tony-winning musical Spring Awakening managed to block out all the noise long enough to rock out their frustrations. So take a minute to ignore all the blah, blah, blah of the news cycle and jump along to this anthem from Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater!

(Content warning: Explicit language)





