Sunny Showtunes: Isolation Can't Tear You Down with HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH

We here at BroadwayWorld know that sometimes social-distancing can get you down. With the theatre industry at a standstill, many of us are craving some trademark musical theatre merriment to keep our spirits up while keeping ourselves and others safe.

Each day, we're picking an optimistic Broadway anthem to cure your isolation blues. If there were ever a time to take these messages to heart, it's now. Just because Broadway is dark, doesn't mean our days have to be!

So try not to get worried and join us for a few minutes each day to hear the people sing, put on a happy face, and remember that the sun will come out tomorrow...and all that jazz.

Born into a communist state to a distant mother. Maimed in a botched operation. Abandoned by her lover. Rejected and double-crossed by another. Did any of this stop the great Hedwig from living out her rock n' roll dreams? Absolutely not. She bodied up, took the wig down from the shelf, bedazzled a cape, went on with the show and never turned back.

Rock out your isolation frustration today with 'Tear Me Down' the face-melting opening number from Hedwig and the Angry Inch. We're the new Berlin wall, baby! And nothing can tear us down!





