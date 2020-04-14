Sunny Showtunes: Celebrate La Vie Boheme with RENT

We here at BroadwayWorld know that sometimes social-distancing can get you down. With the theatre industry at a standstill, many of us are craving some trademark musical theatre merriment to keep our spirits up while keeping ourselves and others safe.

Each day, we're picking an optimistic Broadway anthem to cure your isolation blues. If there were ever a time to take these messages to heart, it's now. Just because Broadway is dark, doesn't mean our days have to be!

So try not to get worried and join us for a few minutes each day to hear the people sing, put on a happy face, and remember that the sun will come out tomorrow...and all that jazz.

With drug addiction and the AIDS crisis ravaging their community, corporate gentrifiers on the way, and police brutalizing the homeless, the squeeze of a changing New York City is rapidly altering the lives and livelihoods at the center of Jonathan Larson's RENT. Yet in the face of all of it, this crew of East Village bohemians cling to their deeply held faith in their lifestyle and the mark left by the artists and activists that preceded them. In celebrating these ideals, they find freedom and resiliency in some very dark days. As we face our own dark days, crank up this banger and toast to your tribe while celebrating la vie boheme!





Related Articles