Sue Gilad And Larry Rogowsky Host PRODUCING 104 Session on Zoom Featuring Kate Wetherhead

Tony award-winning producers of Moulin Rouge!, Jagged Little Pill, The Other Josh Cohen, and Angels in America host a Producing 104 class for current and aspiring producers.

Larry Rogowsky and Sue Gilad are the founders of In Fine Company, a production firm which has helped bring incredible plays and musicals to both on and Off-Broadway.

This season, they are on the producing teams of 3 musicals, including Marianne Elliot's revival of Company starring Patti LuPone and Katrina Lenk.

Join Larry & Sue over Zoom as they discuss ways to create during quarantine with actress and author Kate Wetherhead known for Legally Blonde, Submissions Only, and her Jack and Louisa book series co-written with Andrew Keenan Bolger.

Tune in May 14 at 8 PM for the next chapter in your own producing adventure.

Register Here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_54gkytA5QFW3otQzO-ErCA

