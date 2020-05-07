Sue Gilad And Larry Rogowsky Host PRODUCING 104 Session on Zoom Featuring Kate Wetherhead
Tony award-winning producers of Moulin Rouge!, Jagged Little Pill, The Other Josh Cohen, and Angels in America host a Producing 104 class for current and aspiring producers.
Larry Rogowsky and Sue Gilad are the founders of In Fine Company, a production firm which has helped bring incredible plays and musicals to both on and Off-Broadway.
This season, they are on the producing teams of 3 musicals, including Marianne Elliot's revival of Company starring Patti LuPone and Katrina Lenk.
Join Larry & Sue over Zoom as they discuss ways to create during quarantine with actress and author Kate Wetherhead known for Legally Blonde, Submissions Only, and her Jack and Louisa book series co-written with Andrew Keenan Bolger.
Tune in May 14 at 8 PM for the next chapter in your own producing adventure.
Register Here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_54gkytA5QFW3otQzO-ErCA
and catch the first webinar:
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Barbra Streisand has released a new music video for the song 'You'll Never Walk Alone'!... (read more)
VIDEO: Cast Members From RENT Around the World Create 'No Day But Today' Video in Honor of Frontline Workers
Cast members from various productions of Rent around the world have virtually joined forces for a video in honor of the frontline heroes.... (read more)
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON! Will Continue With BY JEEVES This Weekend
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with By Jeeves, this Saturday, May 9!... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Barbra Streisand, Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, and More Set For Robin Hood's RISE UP NEW YORK! Virtual Telethon
Robin Hood, New York's largest poverty-fighting organization, and iHeartMedia will join together with New York television and radio stations to air a ... (read more)
Doctors Report Signs That Nick Cordero Might Be in Early Stages of Waking Up
His wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots, reports: 'The doctor just called and said that Nick is showing very, very early stages of tracking, w... (read more)
The Cast Of WHITE COLLAR Will Reunite On STARS IN THE HOUSE
The cast of 'White Collar' will reunite on an all-new 'Stars In The House,' airing live on Thursday, May 7th at 8 PM ET on the Stars In The House Yout... (read more)