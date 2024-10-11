Submissions Open For Season 5 of BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE

It's time to freshen up your book and warm up those pipes! Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students, is officially back for Season 5, and this season will be bigger and better than ever!

What is Next On Stage? In Spring 2020, when Broadway was dark and student productions across the country were being canceled due to the COVID pandemic, BroadwayWorld saw an opportunity to shine a spotlight on young performers across the country who were otherwise sidelined. Next On Stage was born out of the hope of providing a platform for some of the outstanding talent that will grace the Broadway stages of the future. Since its launch, the series has enjoyed four seasons and showcased the voices of thousands of young people across the country.

In addition to returning presenter AMDA (American Musical and Dramatic Academy) and sponsor 54 Below, BroadwayWorld is thrilled to announce Musical Theatre International (MTI) has signed on as one of the sponsors for Season 5.

For Season 5, we're inviting high school and college-aged students to enter by submitting videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon. Each week, contestents will be voted on by the general public and judged by our returning, all-star panel of judges, including: J. Elaine Marcos (Drag: The Musical), Lesli Margherita (Gypsy), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Courtney Reed (Moulin Rouge!), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), and Michael James Scott (Aladdin). Ben Cameron will return as host.

The deadline to submit is October 29, 2024, by 11:59 PM ET. Videos must feature solo performances without backing vocals and should be in an audition-style format, filmed horizontally against a flat background with a steady camera.

Submissions should be around one minute in length and uploaded to YouTube as unlisted or public links (please avoid "Shorts"). High school submissions are open to individuals aged 14-18, graduating between 2025-2028, while college submissions are for those aged 18-23, graduating between 2025-2029.

This contest is open to U.S. residents only. For questions regarding eligibility, contact nextonstage@broadwayworld.com.

Grand Prize Includes:

AMDA Emerging Artists Scholarship: Winners will receive a scholarship covering the full remaining tuition balance after all other financial aid is applied, redeemable toward select degree and certificate programs at AMDA College of the Performing Arts in Los Angeles and New York City. (See full contest terms and conditions)

High School Winner: Applicable to the 4-year BFA Music Theatre degree (LA), 2-year AOS Musical Theatre degree (LA), or 2-year Integrated Conservatory Certificate program (NY).

College Winner: Applicable to the same programs, with potential acceptance of up to 30 college transfer credits toward a BFA degree. College graduates may opt for a 2-year program.

MTI Standard Rental Certificate: Up to $1,000 for the winner's school to produce an upcoming MTI show.*

MTI Merchandise Package: Includes branded accessories and show-related items.

Vocal Lesson With Coach Matt Farnsworth: Winners will receive a vocal lesson with Matt Farnsworth. Matt Farnsworth is an accomplished voice teacher, actor, and pianist living and working in NYC. He has been teaching voice since 1995 when he became the consulting coach on Broadway’s production of Rent.

Work Session with Jimmy Larkin of The Telsey Office: An exclusive opportunity to work with a casting professional from one of Broadway's leading casting agencies.

BroadwayWorld Merch Prize Pack: Winners will receive merchandise from the BroadwayWorld Shop.

Charitable Donation: $1,000 donated to the charity of the winner's choice (subject to sponsor approval and must be a registered 501(c)(3) organization).

Top 3 Finalists Will Also Receive:

Performance Opportunity at 54 Below: Finalists will perform at the live season finale in New York City, with transportation and accommodation provided.

Broadway Show Tickets: Two tickets to a Broadway show during their NYC stay.

54 Below Show Tickets: Two tickets to a future show at 54 Below.