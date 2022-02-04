Student Blogs This Week - Self Tape Set-Up Advice, Tips for Picking a Show, and More

Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more.

Read some of the top blogs from this week below!

Check out more Student Blogs here! And don't miss a single blog by following our Instagram and liking our Facebook page!

Student Blog: Going to Disney World as A Performer

Student Blogger: MaryRose Jones

Excerpt: I am inspired by the cast members who have to be in character every day, whether that is as an umpire at Casey Corner, or a princess at Fairytale Hall. These performers have a strength and imagination I don't yet possess, but I really hope to someday.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: The Girl With The Glossy Headshot

Student Blogger: Leah Packer

Excerpt: Sitting on that KCACTF workshop, I wondered how different life would be if I went on college auditions as I am NOW. I wouldn't be the girl with the glossy headshot and fear in her eyes. I would be the confident auditionee, with better audition pieces and longer resumes. Then, I quickly checked that hypothetical train of thought...I am thankful to that girl with the glossy headshot. I never want to wish her existence away, or regret anything she did. Her determination and courage to audition, learn and grow led me to the life I live today. She will always live within me, reminding me where I started and how far I've come. And I think that growth is an important part of who I am.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Seeing my First Musicals on Broadway

Student Blogger: Annie Petrelli

Excerpt: The first musical I ever saw was Wicked when I was in the fifth grade. Ever since then I have loved musicals and living in Chicago allowed me to have access to more musicals. Since seeing Wicked, I have seen musicals ranging from The Lion King to Phantom of the Opera, and so many others in between. But I have never seen a musical on Broadway, until the last few weeks when I got surprised for my birthday with a trip to New York. When I found out about this surprise, there were two musicals that I knew, without a doubt, I wanted to see: Hadestown and Hamilton.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Musical Theatre Melts the Ice - Frosty's World #19

Student Blogger: Laura Frost

Excerpt: We plan for spring productions and celebrate a BroadwayWorld student blogger success story! My class group has been assigned to develop marketing and promotional content under the guidance of Stephanie Keefer, Senior Manager of Broadway Marketing and Publicity at Cleveland's Playhouse Square. It is a real privilege to participate in content design and development under such accomplished musical theater professionals

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Striving for Imperfection

Student Blogger: Sophie Rossman

Excerpt: Let's not put ourselves into boxes. Let's not fear the messy. Instead of putting pressure on ourselves to be 'perfect' artists, lets tap into our defects. More likely than not, the spontaneity that comes with being human will be more interesting to audiences than just playing pretend.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Drinking with The Bard

Student Blogger: Kat Mokrynski

Excerpt: Walking into 'The Gallery' at the Green Fig truly makes you feel like you're entering some kind of secret society. I won't go into much detail but be prepared to be wowed! Once you're inside, a cast member gives you a shot and escorts you to your seat as other actors interact with the audience, asking questions and making jokes. The venue has a very 'speakeasy vibe,' perfect for a drinking club with a Shakespeare problem. Before seeing the show, I got to interview Lisa Klages, the Associate Director and Production Manager, as well as Nate Betancourt, the drunk actor at that night's performance

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: The Lights are Still Bright on Broadway

Student Blogger: Emily Pugh

Excerpt: With a new year comes a new opportunity to see Broadway shows. Since the re-opening of Broadway in September of 2021, several productions from Hamilton to Wicked have continued to perform eight shows a week to eager audiences. Although these past few weeks have been difficult, Broadway productions have remained open despite the many challenges that the Omicron variant has presented. While it is difficult to foresee how the rest of the pandemic will play out, it becomes clear that the best time to see a Broadway show is now, especially since crowds are smaller, tickets are easier to attain, and the logistics are easier to navigate. With this in mind, compiled below is a list of some of the shows to see right now, presenting the theatrical highlights of 2022 so far.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Just My Type...

Student Blogger: Madalyn Macko

Excerpt: 'Type' can be a representation of the skills, characteristics, and aesthetics an actor can create very easily. However, stereotyping is easily caused when 'typing', due to preconceived ideas about gender presentation, body type, height, behaviors, and other overt physical features.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Theater Things I'm Excited For in 2022

Student Blogger: Elisa Kluger

Excerpt: Read all about what upcoming musicals and shows student blogger Elisa Kluger is excited to see in 2022 in this new blog post, including Paradise Square, a Newsies reunion concert at 54 Below featuring cast members from Broadway and touring, and the reopening night of Beetlejuice on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: What TICK, TICK... BOOM! Means to Me

Student Blogger: Makalah Sizer

Excerpt: With college graduation a mere 3 months away, I've never felt more panicked in my life. There's this overwhelming feeling of what do I do, what's next, where do I go from here, that college graduates often face. Recently what has helped me, and sort of self-soothed me has been tick, tick... BOOM!

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Nervous for My 1st Auditions and Callback

Student Blogger: Zac Denver Lee

Excerpt: I know I didn't do my best for this audition and I was totally panicking but with this experience, I get to learn a lot. I have to keep a positive attitude because it's not my time to shine. [...] Just a week ago, I went to my first ever musical audition and callback for a school production. We will be doing Into The Woods in a style of a workshop musical. In Singapore, we are still restricted to 5 singers unmasked at a time. Therefore, we will be doing Into The Woods as part of a workshop process without a final showcase, which means it ends right before the production week. The outline of the module is for year 2 and year 3 to collaborate so all of us get to work with other people.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: The Power of West Side Story and the Latinx Community

Student Blogger: Mariana Elosúa

Excerpt: When I sat down in the movie theater and watched this masterpiece, I didn't feel the two and a half hours go by. I was so invested in the plot which trails back to Shakespeare's romantic tragedy, Romeo and Juliet. Yet in this case, the love story is between Tony and Maria, while the two opposing sides is between the Jets and the Sharks. This story opened a door to a new conversation. A conversation where representation and diversity matters. There are many things I want to applaud about this movie. First of all, having a cast where the Sharks are actually Latinxs instead of having actors who 'look' Latinxs. I applaud the cast for staying true to the story as well as true to our community.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: A Theatre Major's Plea for Change

Student Blogger: Maddie Davies

Excerpt: I realized how much of what I wanted from life may end up not possible because the world simply might not last another 40 years. I decided to write a poem that is my plea for people to realize just how dire the climate crisis is.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Tips To Select A Show

Student Blogger: Blake Velick

Excerpt: With every selection comes mixed opinions, different themes, and problematic content, but how does a company settle on a title? Should the title with the best music or plot be chosen? Should only the title the director proposes be considered? Here are my tips to select a show that fits your company!

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Tips for Self-Tape Auditions (Set-Up)

Student Blogger: Jana Denning

Excerpt: If you're struggling to get a self-tape audition you can watch without bemoaning the video or sound quality, I am here to help. Self-tapes can be a pain, but they're also an opportunity to get your audition exactly how you want it. I have compiled the tips I find the most helpful for setting up your self-tape into this article, just for you.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: My Goals for This Semester

Student Blogger: Sydni Dichter

Excerpt: I started my second (and last) semester of my junior year this week, and, I won't lie, it's been a bit overwhelming. However, as strange and scary as it may be to be more than halfway through with my college experience and my junior year, it's also exciting. I really want to make it count, so I've come up with some goals to do just that.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: Victoria Fragnito's SCAR TISSUE is a Simple Yet Powerful Play

Student Blogger: Kat Mokrynski

Excerpt: Scar Tissue is a play that revolves around two roommates, Jessica (playwright Victoria Fragnito) and Sam (Rita McCann), each going through their own struggles in dealing with toxic relationships from their pasts. Jessica is attempting to break free from the memories of a man she dated in college, Luke (Nick Ritacco), a man who haunts her current relationship with Jack (Brandon Ford Green). Sam, on the other hand, is struggling with her relationship with her sister, Hannah (Jillian Vitko), who abandoned her in a time of need. When both women have to face their pasts head-on, truths are revealed and realities are shattered, threatening the relationship between the two roommates.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: My Artistic Acquaintances

Student Blogger: Lauren Lakra

Excerpt: I am a part of a studio of 18 actors. We have class three times a week, follow each other from teacher to teacher, room to room, and we bare our souls. These classmates know about my toxic relationships, my deepest insecurities, they know that when I cry I ball my hands into fists and cover my face. They know details about me that some of my oldest friends don't even know, and I know the same about them. I've seen them burst into tears, break things, scream at the wall. I've also seen them dance on tables and barf on the side of the street on a night out.

Read the full blog here!

Student Blog: 5 Musical Theater Songs to Keep You Motivated

Student Blogger: Erica Lambert

Excerpt: It can be hard to stay motivated during the cold winter months. I find that listening to music can help me gain the motivation I need. Here are my top five musical theater songs that help me stay motivated.

Read the full blog here!

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' EVERYBODY" height="150" src="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/columnpiccloud/200200-a913153cc2747446a4549b75c1fd41f1.jpg" align="left" width="150" />Student Blog: My Process of Working on Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' EVERYBODY

Student Blogger: Mia Van Deloo

Excerpt: For Winter Quarter 2022, my main project has been working on Everybody by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins with UC San Diego's Department of Theatre and Dance. Based on the 15th century English morality play The Somonyng of Everyman, this version attempts to modernize and translate the themes and story to appeal to more contemporary audiences while still keeping the core messages of the original play.