Student Blog: My Goals for This Semester

I started my second (and last) semester of my junior year this week, and, I won't lie, it's been a bit overwhelming. It's been a little reminiscent of my junior year in high school. Classes are getting more interesting, but also harder. Everything feels like it's higher stakes, and we're seriously preparing for graduation next year. I also started at a new school my junior year of high school, and this semester I decided to go to a new studio (Stonestreet Studios). However, as strange and scary as it may be to be more than halfway through with my college experience and my junior year, it's also exciting. I really want to make it count, so I've come up with some goals to do just that.

1. Prioritize self-care

I, like many others, have often made school my first priority and put inhuman amounts of pressure on myself. This has led to some unhealthy situations that could have been avoided if I had just put myself first. I have been making many improvements in this department though, which made last semester the best one I've had so far in college! I've been learning to be okay with not doing everything "perfectly" all the time. I can't be giving 100% to 100% of the things in my life. This semester I'm making my health a priority. I'm going to focus on having a healthy sleep schedule and diet, putting a healthy amount of pressure on myself, and purposely taking time for myself that does not involve any schoolwork. I'm still going to do my best, but I can't consistently do my best if I'm burnt out from trying to do more than my best all the time.

2. Learn about film and related technology

This semester is going to have a big focus on camera-work for me. Not only did I switch into Stonestreet Studios, which is the film/TV acting studio, but I am also taking the Multimedia class in the journalism track this semester, which focuses on photojournalism, documentaries, and podcasts. The multimedia class also means that I had to check out a camera for the semester. However, I am not well-versed in technology. I understand how to use it in theory, but it has not always come easily to me in practice. I'm hoping this semester will help me improve my technology skills. I'm also hoping that Stonestreet will teach me about how to act specifically for the screen. I want to learn more about film and cameras, both on and off screen.

3. Re-organize my living space

When I say my room is tiny, I really mean tiny. I live in a three-bedroom, one bathroom apartment in Alphabet City that my roommates and I somehow found for under our budget. Of course, I am so grateful for my apartment, but the tininess of my room poses a problem. Since fall of 2020, I have lived in four different places: two dorms for the school year, one studio apartment for the summer, and my current apartment. The room I live in now is far smaller than any of my previous spaces, so all of the things I brought with me that I'd been living with for a year don't fit as well as they did in the other spaces. Figuring out how to organize my room has been a struggle, but I am determined to finally make it more comfortable for myself. Maybe I'll clear out some of my belongings. Maybe I'll figure out how to safely use the space above my closet. Hopefully I'll fix my broken Amazon furniture and figure out a better storage system!

4. Have fun!

Exactly what it sounds like: I'm going to have fun this semester! I'm already almost done with college, and I spent so much time in college on Zoom. I want to make memories and spend time with my friends and make art that I'm proud of. I want to, as safely as I can with regards to COVID, have a fun, memorable semester.