Student Blog: The Power of West Side Story and the Latinx Community

Every art form has the power to tell a story. From the moment the author or creator develops a character, a chapter, a scene, a picture, an idea, or basically anything, this person has the power to transform and transcend in new ways no one would have ever imagined. It is very important to mention that every single part in a story has a purpose and it is there to make the world a better place.

Having this in mind, I've been wanting to talk about the new West Side Story movie. The reason for this is that it applauds and appreciates Latinx culture. This movie embraces small things in our culture that are big insecurities to many people. Although the movie is centered around Puerto Ricans, there is no doubt that the rest of the Latinx community can feel represented.

The first time I heard a song from the musical was in 2014, when my favorite group of singers, Il Volo, sang "Maria" in their concert. Let me tell you, that I felt really special because Maria is half of my name. I would imagine Il Volo singing... "The most beautiful sound I've ever heard, Maria[na], Maria[na], Maria[na], Maria[na]." I know this might seem silly to you, but I had never heard a song in English that expressed love and adoration to a Latinx person. To this day, it is very difficult to find an international movie that does not paint Latinos as drug lords or maids. It is very frequent that movies even change the filming colors from neutral tones to sepia to demonstrate what Latin America doesn't have. In the end, Latin America is perceived as poor, dry, and underdeveloped. So, when I listen to "Maria", I get to see a different story. West Side Story makes me and many other Latinxs feel included.

When I sat down in the movie theater and watched this masterpiece, I didn't feel the two and a half hours go by. I was so invested in the plot which trails back to Shakespeare's romantic tragedy, Romeo and Juliet. Yet in this case, the love story is between Tony and Maria, while the two opposing sides is between the Jets and the Sharks. This story opened a door to a new conversation. A conversation where representation and diversity matters. There are many things I want to applaud about this movie. First of all, having a cast where the Sharks are actually Latinxs instead of having actors who "look" Latinxs. I applaud the cast for staying true to the story as well as true to our community.

Something that really caught my eye was the accent. I am glad that the cast had an accent. I am glad that they spoke in Spanglish or had full Spanish conversations. The reason for this is that for a long time, my accent has been a big insecurity of mine. Being completely honest, I don't have a strong accent when speaking English, yet, when I get nervous or tired, you can definitely tell that I am a foreigner. I still remember when I was nine years old, I spent my summer in the States with some family friends. I would ask for a cup of apple juice, and I still remember my friend laughing at what I said. She repeated you want "use, some apple use, or do you want apple juice." I didn't understand the difference back then. I would just repeat juice until I said it the way they said it. Ignorance is bliss. People don't meet you half way because their way is the only way. So, since I was in another country, speaking another language, I was the one who was wrong. To this day, I still have an insecurity to the way I speak English, even though I've been speaking it for 20 years. West Side Story shows that accents are beautiful and understandable.

The movie has a big place in my heart. We see beautiful Latina actresses representing us. We have Rachel Zegler whose voice holds delicacy, strength, and love. Ariana DeBose holds power, patriotism, cheerfulness and loss. Rita portrays endless resilience and groundbreaking hope. I look up to all of these women because they are a symbol that Latinas can and will do.

West Side Story is more than just a film. West Side Story is a representation of what the Latinx community embodies, which is: joy, passion, depth, fear, love, family and much more.