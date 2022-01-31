Student Blog: 5 Musical Theater Songs to Keep You Motivated

It can be hard to stay motivated during the cold winter months. I find that listening to music can help me gain the motivation I need. Here are my top five musical theater songs that help me stay motivated.

1. "Seize the Day" from Newsies

After listening to this high-energy song I promise you will be as motivated as the newsies organizing their strike!

2. "My Shot" from Hamilton

Alexander Hamilton's motivation in this iconic rap number is sure to rub off on you after listening to it.

3. "Tonight Belongs to You" from The Prom

There is something about this upbeat song that just makes you feel like you can do anything.

4. "Nobody" from Bandstand

This catchy song is all about not letting anyone or anything get in your way and is sure to leave you with that positive attitude after listening to it.

5. "Revolting Children" from Matilda: The Musical

This song will definitely give you the energy and motivation to start your own revolution.