Student Blog: An Appreciation for my Theatre Mentors

Growing up in the theatre community, it has always been important to me to have mentors to look up to that support and give constructive feedback - in fact, it has been vital to forming my love for this craft. And now as I begin my formal training in something that used to just be my hobby… having a guide to build my confidence has been invaluable.

These advisors are important to ensure that throughout your four years and beyond you have someone to look up to, someone to come to for advice, and someone that gives you individualized feedback.

Starting college, I was nervous about meeting a new community of friends and finding those mentors that I can look to for questions and advice. Luckily for me, I have found some amazing teachers who are on my side and are always available for anything I need. I was assigned a singing teacher and a dance teacher, and have met other professors along the way who have inspired me. I was nervous about being in a daily new high level dance class and taking music theory weekly - a multifaceted skill that involves a whole new vocabulary in music. But luckily enough for me, Marymount Manhattan College provides experienced and patient professors who made me feel comfortable and confident in my new skills.

In daily dance, Tera-Lee Pollin made me feel like a true dancer after considering myself a mover instead of a true dancer for my whole life thus far. Tera’s bi-weekly ballet classes gave me the technique foundations I needed to improve my turns, kicks, and leaps. Her jazz class gave me the confidence to pick up choreography quickly in dance calls. Weekly tap classes made me more comfortable piecing my tap training together into real Broadway tap choreography. Her patience and understanding method of teaching dance has made me consider myself a dancer and I am so grateful for her daily dance class.

In Musical Theatre Fundamentals, Emily Clark has been my rock as she is one of the most knowledgeable and kind women that I have ever met. Our discussions about Broadway casting decisions, niche theatre history, and our favorite feminist musicals make my mind race. She is thoughtful about the judgments she makes and the musicals she assigns to read and discuss in class. Finally, I’m in a class where the things I care about most are my assignments and my opinions are my grade.

Rachel Zatcoff’s private voice lessons, and more importantly her endless guidance and support, make me feel like my dreams can be a reality during our weekly meetings. She is more than my voice teacher: she gives me advice on my career, listens to all of my crazy shenanigans, and is my hype woman. She has given me confidence in my newly developed legit soprano voice and personalizes what she teaches to fit my goals and typecast. Rachel being a quirky, Jewish, performer who somehow balances constant performances, teaching, and building a family has given me a glimpse into how I want my life to play out.

These three women are mentors whose opinions I value, whose advice I take to heart, and whose feedback is personal and sensitive as they truly have taken the time to get to know me and my goals. I am so grateful that Marymount Manhattan College has brought me to them, and I could not imagine a further career without their constant guidance and mentorship.

Everyone should have the opportunity to find people who make you feel like your dreams can come true and I am so appreciative of mine.