Student Blog: The Beauty of Rediscovery: Theatre, Journalism, and Me

As it is officially the month of November—a month of giving thanks, showing gratitude, and embracing personal growth and self-reflection—I want to take a moment to reflect on how this year has impacted me.

My name is Asia Purvis. I’m a sophomore in community college currently studying mass communication, working toward earning my bachelor’s degree in journalism in the next few years. Last year, I definitely hit some roadblocks academically with time management, financial goals, and my grades, but I eventually bounced back. In some ways, this year still feels like a “stuck” season as I navigate internships, tough classes, and ponder what’s next.

It’s easy to let those thoughts of uncertainty linger, but instead, I want to focus on the positive aspects of how this year has shaped me—not just academically, but personally and mentally.

This year has taught me that it’s okay not to know what you want to do with your life right away. We all go through seasons of discovery, learning what we like or dislike, and figuring out what truly sparks our passion.

Lately, I’ve been trying to fall back in love with the art of theatre. A few years ago, it came so easily because I was deeply involved in performing arts—choir, theatre, and musical theatre. But after graduating high school, my perspective shifted, and I felt myself drifting away from that part of my life. This year, though, opened my eyes again to something that will always be a part of me. Now, I do small things to keep that passion alive, like listening to the Hamilton playlist on Spotify or seeing a musical at my local performing arts center.

I’ve also developed a strong interest in journalism and discovered the types of pieces and articles I love to write. Through that, I’ve learned the importance of taking constructive criticism—something auditioning for musicals and plays taught me over the years.

I think those small things help us rediscover why we fell in love with something in the first place. It’s okay to have seasons where you’re not as passionate as you once were. Life changes, and so do we. What we loved deeply for a long time might look different now, but in the midst of letting life happen, we often realize that those passions never truly leave us. They may evolve, but the admiration for what we once loved remains.