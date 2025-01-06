WAITRESS Comes to the Paramount Theatre Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The U.S., Aurora’s Paramount Theatre, will welcome in 2025 with the Midwest Regional Premiere of Waitress. Music and lyrics are by Grammy Award winner and Tony nominee Sara Bareilles, with a book by Jessie Nelson.

Director Katie Spelman returns to Paramount to stage the first Chicago-area production of the hit Broadway musical, with Michelle Lauto making her Paramount debut as Jenna. Performances are February 12-March 30, 2025. Press opening is Friday, February 21 at 8 p.m.

Sugar, butter and flour aren’t the only ingredients Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker, uses to make her famous pies. Stuck in a small town, a loveless marriage, and a surprise pregnancy, Jenna hopes to bake her way out of trouble. Jenna puts her heart and soul into her delicious pies, winning over anyone who tastes them. But battling expectations and low self-esteem, Jenna’s pies reflect her state of mind with names like “I Hate My Husband Pie,” “Pregnant, Miserable, Self-Pitying Loser Pie” and “Baby Screaming it’s Head Off in the Middle of the Night and Ruining My Life Pie.”

Full of romance and the joy of an uninhibited fling, Waitress challenges the stereotype of a pregnant woman trapped in a small town between the life she’s living and the life she wants. Her customers, co-workers, and the town’s handsome new doctor may all offer conflicting recipes for happiness, but only Jenna can do the soul-searching to decide what the right ingredients are for her own happiness.

Want to know her secret recipe? Come get a taste of Paramount’s delicious new production of Waitress, nominated for four Tony Awards including Best Musical and Best Original Score, and serving up terrific songs like “What’s Inside” “What Baking Can Do,” “Club Knocked Up” with a side of romantic tunes including “It Only Takes a Taste” and “When He Sees Me.”

Seeing Waitress at Paramount Theatre is easy as pie. Performance are February 12 through March 30, 2025: Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursday at 7 p.m.; Friday at 8 p.m.; Saturday at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Sunday at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tickets are just $28-$85, a fraction of the cost to see a show in downtown Chicago. Plus Aurora’s live downtown theater district boasts easy, cheaper parking and an influx of great new restaurant options opening all around.

