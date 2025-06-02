Student Blog: Maintaining Academic Integrity

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



When people think about a performing arts academy, they usually imagine students dancing, singing, acting, or playing instruments. But there’s a lot more to it than just performing on stage. We also have regular classes like math, science, and English, and just like any other school, we have to do homework, write essays, and take tests. One thing that’s really important in all of this is academic integrity.

Academic integrity basically means being honest and responsible in your schoolwork. It’s about doing your own work, not cheating, and not copying someone else’s ideas or words. It’s also about giving credit when you use someone else’s work or ideas, like when you write a research paper or do a project. At my performing arts academy, academic integrity is a big deal, not just in academics, but also in our art.

For me, maintaining academic integrity is important for a few reasons. First, it helps me believe in myself. When I know I’ve done my own work, I feel proud of what I’ve accomplished. If I were to cheat or copy someone else, I’d always wonder if I was really good enough. Doing my own work, even if it’s not perfect, helps me see where I need to improve and gives me the confidence to keep learning.

Second, academic integrity helps me learn more about the topics we study. If I just copy someone else’s answers, I’m not really learning anything. But if I try my best, even if it’s hard, I actually understand the material better. For example, when I write my own essays or solve math problems on my own, I remember the information for longer and can use it in the future. This is especially true in the arts, where creativity and original ideas are so important.

Another reason academic integrity matters to me is because it shows my teachers that I am honest and trustworthy. Teachers work really hard to help us learn, and they want to see what we can do. If I cheat or plagiarize, I’m not only letting myself down, but I’m also letting my teachers down. When I do my own work, my teachers can see my real progress and help me where I need it. This builds trust between us, and I know they believe in me because I’m honest.

At a performing arts academy, academic integrity isn’t just about written assignments or tests. It’s also about being original in our art. For example, if I’m choreographing a dance or writing a script, I need to make sure I’m not just copying someone else's work. Being creative and coming up with my own ideas is a big part of being an artist. If I use someone else’s choreography or lines without giving them credit, that’s not fair to them or to myself. It’s important to respect the work of other artists, just like we respect our classmates’ work in school.

To me, academic integrity is about being honest, responsible, and respectful, both in the classroom and on the stage. It means believing in myself and my abilities, even when things are tough. It means learning as much as I can, so I can become a better student and a better artist. And it means showing my teachers and classmates that they can trust me.

In the end, maintaining academic integrity helps me grow, not just as a student, but as a person. It’s something I’m proud of, and I know it will help me succeed, no matter what I choose to do in the future. :)