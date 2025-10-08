Student Blog: Jumping Into My Future

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



When applying for colleges this time last year, I really only wanted to go to Marymount Manhattan. Finding a place in New York City where I could pursue Musical Theatre, Directing, and Human Rights was really important to me, and after finding Marymount, every time the clock struck 11:11, I wished I would get in. I got into the school in December, cancelled all other callbacks, and committed that week. And I’m SO grateful I did.

After dreaming and talking about this big move for years, actually packing up my bags and saying goodbye to friends and family was harder than I thought it would be. I know that this is the next step in following my dreams, but something about my best friends all having different lives now is an unsettling feeling. The one way flight to New York City did not feel real. When my brother and I listened to “Empire State of Mind’ as the plane landed, a rush of adrenaline (and nerves) filled my body.

After a long day of my mom and I setting up my dorm room, meeting my roommates, and exploring my new building, I had to say goodbye to my family. After a lot of tears and surreal final hugs goodbye, I felt like my adventure was finally beginning.

Going to college in New York City means that before classes even start, we have a whole week of fun events to introduce us to the city and distract us from the big change that just happened. Going to a Yankees game, going on a cruise around the Hudson, and going to the Bronx Zoo helped the transition feel easier. It was really nice to have all this fun before the true BFA grind started.

That next week, I got to meet my wise and inspiring teachers, find my subway routes for my off campus classes, and learn about all of the interesting things we’ll read and see in my classes.

Being in a creative environment where everyone is so passionate about the same thing I am has been such a blast. As someone who is a go-getter and hates being bored, this first month of college has been nothing short of exciting. From having dance class every morning, to taking voice lessons at Ripley Grier Studios, to getting free tickets to off broadway plays, I have to pinch myself everyday that my dreams are now my reality. While I would love to have a dramatic story about being homesick and how it gets better with time, that is simply not my experience.

A day in my life!

Yes, this is a lot of hard work but I’ve been ready and waiting for it. While I still experience all the normal college things: the long walks to class, writing papers, keeping in touch with my family and friends from home, making sure I don’t go over budget, trying to eat healthy, getting enough sleep, not taking up too much space with my roommates, and balancing social life and schoolwork. The thrill and possibilities that NYC has to offer make everyday a dream come true.