Student Blog: How to (Maybe?) Combat Burnout: Your Power and the Power of Art

According to our buddy Google, while burnout is all too common, it is not “normal” in every job. That seems so wonderfully weird to think about. I am still trying to wrap my head around that, especially because the job position I have repeatedly tried to fill caused burnout almost since the very beginning. Not only that but I became burned-out basically because I care so much about doing the job well, or maybe even “best”. Isn’t that what we should all strive for though? That makes burnout seem kind of inescapable. But is it?

In this case, asking yourself “why?” really matters. Why are you working in what you are working in? Is it something you willingly chose? Does it bring you joy or fulfillment? Here comes the tricky part though. Being able to stop and ask yourself these questions and to actually be able to act on whatever answers you give is unfortunately a privileged position to be in. Not everyone can realistically consider these questions and do something with the realities they discover about themselves in relation to their work. Sometimes it really is just about “making ends meet”. If you are just trying to survive, survive at work but let your passions guide you outside of that if that is a possibility for you. Your work does not define you or your worth as a human being. It is, of course, easier said than done, but never give up on yourself. Try to think about your work as just one tool that helps you be able to live in order to attempt to make your dreams come true or allows you to engage in your passions.

That said, if you are in a position in which you can comfortably take what you learn about yourself and make well-thought and carefully implemented, realistic decisions to change your life - DO IT! Here I go with my cheesy-yet-painfully-accurate phrase that really does age me - you only live once. We have one life so we should try to truly live it if we are given the chance to instead of just existing day-to-day. It is what everyone should have the chance to do and I believe you owe it to those who don’t have the same opportunities as you to take advantage of the fact that you do; that you can.

I am very passionate about theatre and acting. I do not know if I have the passion and the talent it takes but the passion will take me where I am meant to go. Plus, that passion is the driving force of everything that succeeds it. I have not been in the theatre world, if you can consider me in it at this point, for a long time so I cannot speak for or to those who have been doing this for much longer. Actually, I have never even been a theater student. Despite that, I just auditioned for my first show this past week. I did not get a part but it was still exhilarating. I am actually proud of myself for even showing up. I think that is a big deal. It must get tiring to put oneself in such a vulnerable rush of a position to not see the result you want but that does not take away what you learn about yourself and the craft with every step of training. Nor does it take away from your bravery to attempt to be an active participant in the arts.

All of this to say that burnout might be unavoidable to a certain extent. Combat it however you can. I wish that all of us can stay grateful and mindful of what we have; of what we do get out of life and out of art. Most importantly, I hope we never lose sight of all we put in and why we do so. May we never lose sight of what we want. Let us never forget what we are worth or worthy of. I say this to you and to myself too: Remember that worth has nothing to do with accomplishments and to do with our human condition. Again, all of this is easier said than done. The theatre world is a challenging realm to be in but we took the challenge on for a reason. Be mindful of the value and power of art, let that guide you, prepare, and let go. We choose art and it chooses us right back, no matter what our journeys look like.