Student Blog: Glass Slippers and Rehearsal Schedules

It’s that time of year. Students are moving in, organizing notebooks, gathering textbooks, and getting ready for all that campus can offer. In addition to this, BFA students are organizing sheet music, stapling headshots and resumes together, and trying to map out packed schedules of classes and rehearsals.

I dove into the semester straight away. I’m no control freak, but preparation is critical for me to be at my best, feeling confident and ready. With a full head of steam, I arrived early in Boston for a “pre-week” of rehearsals for my school’s production of Rodger’s and Hammerstein’s Cinderella. This meant rehearsal all day, every day.

Backstage photo from Cinderella

For me, this “pre-week” was the best way to transition from Freshman to Sophomore year. Meeting and working with people that I had previously watched and admired as a Freshman was truly inspiring. When we worked, we really worked, and focused: A score to memorize, choreography to learn, and an ensemble to build.

Every night, I got into the habit of going over lines, notes, and music. Rehearsing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day that week, simply doing what I love to do, building my craft and working on this show, settled me into a rhythm for the semester. New classes and a full schedule would be no problem because I looked forward to finishing off the day with rehearsal.

Cinderella became my outlet and reminder of why I love what I am studying.

Before I knew it, I was moving into my first apartment! This is the main difference between Freshman and Sophomore year. Living in a dorm with four other roommates Freshman year was not the most glamorous or easiest place to decompress. I often found myself craving some space and a home-cooked meal.

Favorite decorated corner of my room!

This year, I have everything that I have dreamt of in a living space. I have a great set-up, close to campus, with two other Musical Theater Majors. Lots of singing in this household! While it is not spacious by any measure, I’ve been able to decorate and create a space to call my own.

Our tiny kitchen has been one of my favorite charms of the apartment. I have enjoyed cooking all of my meals, meal prepping and planning because of my busy schedule. I’m forever grateful to my mom for some fast, easy, and healthy recipes!

A quick and easy weeknight dinner