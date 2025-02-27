Student Blog: Finding and Promoting Local Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



I grew up in Tallahassee, Florida, which believe it or not, has an impressive arts community. I've always been incredibly grateful for this because, without the opportunities I grew up with in my community, I wouldn’t be where I am today - studying at a university with great Fine Arts programs and lots of experience already under my belt.

The theatre community in Tallahassee is especially prevalent. I was a part of my first community show, Singin’ in the Rain, when I was around twelve or thirteen. It was a show that my mom was auditioning for, and they needed young tap dancers. So, I showed up at the dance callbacks to audition. I ended up getting cast as Young Cosmo, meaning I got a duet with one of my friends I was cast alongside (he played Young Don). I was also added to the ensemble, which being primarily made up of adults, was intimidating to me. This experience, however, was my first foray into the local theatre scene and would prove to be incredibly influential for me.

Since then, nearly ten years later, I’ve been incredibly active in the local theatre scene, and as such I have experience in finding local opportunities.

Everyone says that connections and networking are crucial to any kind of entertainment or arts industry. And even if you’re not pursuing the arts professionally, this rings true. But how do you start getting those connections in the first place?

It all starts with doing one thing. And that one thing, whether it be being a part of a local production, a one-night cabaret performance, or even just going to see a performance, can lead you down the path to being involved in more.

Social media has become one of the biggest driving forces in marketing for the arts. I follow several theatre companies on social media sites like Instagram and Facebook, and this ends up being where I get most of my updates on upcoming events. While I’m aware of several theatres because of years of being in the local theatre scene, a quick Google search can tell you the names of nearby ones in your community. Following these organizations online will help introduce you to the theatre communities nearby and open the door for you to start being involved.

Sharing information is a big part of local theatre communities. I currently help run an Instagram account dedicated to FSU’s BA Theatre program, and each month we share the dates of upcoming local performances. Sharing information like this helps cultivate the community further and introduce new theatre students to opportunities nearby them.

If you’re someone wanting to cultivate a similar atmosphere in your theatre community, I challenge you to do the same. Share posts from theatres about their upcoming shows and auditions. Invite your friends out to see shows with you. Introduce yourself to as many people in the local theatre community as possible. Because local theatre is the backbone of introducing the arts at accessible levels for people.

Community theatre tends to get a less-than-favorable reputation when compared to professional theatre. But I think that it’s important to remember what community theatre is founded on – a communal love for the arts and the combined passion of volunteers in the community.

Community shows like Singin’ in the Rain introduce performance art to an audience that may otherwise not have been interested or available to engage in live theatre. As the arts face more scrutiny and cut funding, I think it’s important to remember this. The people who drive the arts forward through their passion for it, and the support that we can give to the arts, including in our own local communities.