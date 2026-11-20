I’d be lying if I said I haven’t scrolled on TikTok and thought I wish I had that life. It’s easy to get sucked into the day in my life and glamorized vlogs that flood our social media feeds. The perfectly made iced coffees, the 10 step skincare routines, the peaceful morning walks, and the seemingly endless amounts of spare time to do as they please make my routines feel inferior or unproductive in comparison.

As a college student, I often feel like I’m stumbling through life rather than waltzing gracefully. Assignments come flying from every direction at all different speeds, all while I feel like I’m falling way behind my peers. Falling gracefully often seems like the best possible outcome.

When the going gets tough, I am the first person to criticize myself. I blame myself for not working hard enough or not reaching out enough. Even during some of my proudest moments, the joy can be dimmed by a single comparison between myself and others.

Throughout every stage of life, I’ve been advised to “wait until you’re older” before I become too discouraged by the mundane-ness of life. In elementary school, we were told to “enjoy it” because middle school was going to be much more difficult. The same statement was repeated at the end of middle school, high school, and even now as I’m finishing my last year of college. Everyone keeps telling me how joyous these years are: how good it is to be young.

But it’s hard to enjoy being young when I often feel like I’m doing it all wrong. College is the place to explore what you want to do, but it is also the place where you are a beginner at everything. You're taking general education classes on topics you have never studied before and probably joining clubs just to try something new. And while these endeavors are fine and dandy, they only add on to my existing feelings of imposters syndrome.

Being a beginner can get you down just as fast as doomscrolling through videos of the idyllic lives of TikTok influencers. But I like to remind myself to watch my life how I watch theirs. I remind myself to look at my accomplishments from a step back. Not to look too deeply into the slight imperfections in execution. Instead, I try to encourage myself to walk through life like the main character that I am.

We’re all the main characters in our own life’s show. You just have to be willing to take that spotlight and make sure not to rain on your own parade. Don’t be too harsh with yourself. Don’t be the only reason you aren’t proud of your accomplishments. Find the silverlinings in everything.

Rather than letting the days pass me by because I don’t have that perfect routine that I see on social media, I let the light shine where it does. Especially being in sunny California, the sun is always shining, I just have to go out and find it.

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