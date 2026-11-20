Black Theatre United President and Co-Founder LaChanze is stepping down from her position, concluding four years of leadership at the organization. Her successor will be announced at a later date.

During LaChanze’s tenure as President, BTU evolved its programs, including The BTU Rise Marketing and Press Internship, The New Deal for Broadway, Business of Show discussion series, Community Town Hall events, BTU Designer Initiative, the Marva Hicks Musical Theatre Scholarship and BTU’s Broadway Bound Educational Program. The organization also launched a first-of-its-kind Design Expo earlier this year to bring together leading theatre designers from across every design discipline alongside emerging and early-career artists for a day of connection, inspiration, and access.

LaChanze said, “Black Theatre United was born from a call to action to help create meaningful change, equity, and opportunity in our industry. As a founding member and president, this has been one of the most meaningful chapters of my career. I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished and the communities we have served. While my time as president has come to an end, my commitment to uplifting artists, expanding opportunities, and creating lasting change in American theatre remains unwavering.”

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