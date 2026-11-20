"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
LaChanze to Step Down as Black Theatre United President After Four Years
The organization's programs during her tenure included the BTU Rise Marketing and Press Internship, the Marva Hicks Musical Theatre Scholarship and a Design Expo.
Black Theatre United President and Co-Founder LaChanze is stepping down from her position, concluding four years of leadership at the organization. Her successor will be announced at a later date.
During LaChanze’s tenure as President, BTU evolved its programs, including The BTU Rise Marketing and Press Internship, The New Deal for Broadway, Business of Show discussion series, Community Town Hall events, BTU Designer Initiative, the Marva Hicks Musical Theatre Scholarship and BTU’s Broadway Bound Educational Program. The organization also launched a first-of-its-kind Design Expo earlier this year to bring together leading theatre designers from across every design discipline alongside emerging and early-career artists for a day of connection, inspiration, and access.
LaChanze said, “Black Theatre United was born from a call to action to help create meaningful change, equity, and opportunity in our industry. As a founding member and president, this has been one of the most meaningful chapters of my career. I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished and the communities we have served. While my time as president has come to an end, my commitment to uplifting artists, expanding opportunities, and creating lasting change in American theatre remains unwavering.”
See more BroadwayWorld in Google
Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode