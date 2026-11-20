Noorda Center for the Performing Arts at UVU will welcome Tony Award-winning Matt Doyle (“Company,” “The Book of Mormon”), Arielle Jacobs (“High School Musical,” “Aladdin”), and regional performer and UVU student Jordan Briggs as they join the cast of “HUMBUG! The Musical,” taking the lead roles in the Premiere Workshop Production of a brand-new Christmas show produced by the UVU Noorda Center for the Performing Arts, by arrangement with FanX Studios. The show will run from December 3 through December 22 at the UVU Noorda Center for the Performing Arts.

The musical is born from the creative minds of theatre veterans: Christopher Curtis, composer & lyricist for “Chaplin: The Musical” and songwriter for Netflix’s animated film “Over the Moon”; Drama Desk Award-winning director Michael Wilson; and New York Casting by Benton Whitley, CSA & Peter Dunn of Whitley Theatrical. Book writers are Curtis and Wilson, along with Jim Lyke.

Matt Doyle and Arielle Jacobs will play Jacob Marley and Belle in this brand-new musical prequel to Charles Dickens’ beloved “A Christmas Carol,” two characters instrumental in the untold story of Ebenezer’s youth before he became the infamous Scrooge. Jordan Briggs, UVU Department of Theatre student, will play Ebenezer Scrooge, acting alongside the Broadway powerhouses through December.

Audiences will witness the struggle in Ebenezer's heart and his descent into the Christmas miser we all know, as his loved ones fight against the growing influence of the money-obsessed Marley in Ebenezer’s life. Journey with Belle, alongside the kind-hearted Mr. and Mrs. Fezziwig, who will be played by Michael Winthers and Erin Wilson, respectively, as they strive to help Ebenezer remember the values of love, loyalty, and faith.

The production team includes choreographer Karen Azenberg, music director Amanda Crabb, associate music director and conductor Mark Johnson, orchestrator Larry Hochman, scenic designer Richard Lorig, Costume Designer David C. Woolard, lighting designer James Padilla, sound designer Andrew Domyan, hair and makeup designer Shannon Hutchins, dialect coach Steven Rimke, intimacy coordinator Elizabeth Golden, illustrator Nate Sweitzer, assistant scenic designer Cosette Philbrick, assistant Costume Designer Dvorah Governale, and assistant lighting designer Caleb Wallengren.

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