Once upon a time there was a little kid, clad in a pink unitard, and a pink tutu, and pink tights, and sparkly makeup who just minutes before their first ever ballet performance, ran out of the green room and through the exit door and onto the street where they were just another little kid and not someone people were counting on to perform.

Once upon a time there was a slightly older kid, clad in their Catholic school uniform of a plaid skirt, and white polo, and neatly tied back hair that sat down at the piano in front of their entire school, and forgot the entirety of the Schubert piece they’d been practicing for months.

Once upon a time there was a kid– about to enter adulthood– standing in the wing of their high school theater, wearing a long red coat, and a bandana, and an absurd mustache, and combat boots, holding a metal bucket, and listening for their cue to walk onstage and throw up into said bucket. There was a kid, terrified out of their mind, who walked through the stage door and came alive.

Theatre has a special power to do that to people. It’s ironic really, the way becoming someone else allows you to better understand yourself. I wouldn’t be who I am today without my high school director seeing the deeply anxious freshman I was, and turning me into the bold, latin lothario I graduated as. I wouldn’t be who I am today without my castmates watching me forget all my lines, and mess up my blocking so badly that I crashed into people and threw off the whole scene, and still trusting me to come back tomorrow and do better. I wouldn’t be who I am today without theatre, because it utterly changed my life. But it was never about the applause. Or the confidence it gave me. Theatre changed my life because it ended. Every single night the curtain would close, and I knew that what I had experienced that night, with my team beside me, with the audience in that room, would never ever be experienced the same way again. And knowing that– being aware of its finality– leads to a certain presence you can’t get anywhere else.

I love movies, and I rewatch them all the time, but because I can do that, when I watch them they never have my full attention. When I go to the theatre, I hang on to every single moment, desperate to lock it into my brain as if somehow it’ll make the magic last longer. But it can’t. I will never again be 14, sitting in the right mezzanine of the Music Box Theatre, watching Evan’s mom seamlessly readjust herself after a missed line and slide right into “Good For You.” I will never again be center stage, fumbling with the lock of a treasure chest that I was required to open for the plot of the show, frantically searching my brain for some improvised line that would allow the show to go on. I will never again be standing in that chorus line of curtain call, when all the bows are over, and the music is playing, and the audience is cheering, and we’re caught in that beautiful limbo between our character and ourselves as we walk offstage, dancing, and laughing, and euphoric off of the inimitable night we’ve just created.

I don’t know how many curtain calls I have left. I don’t know if I’ve already had my last one, and I just don’t know it yet. What I do know is that 16 years ago I was too scared to even make it to the wings of that little dance studio my parents enrolled me in, and now I crave the warmth of the spotlights, the solidity of the stage, as if it were my second home. I’ve been a pirate, a lover, a cowboy, and a wizard, but most importantly I’ve been a witness to the unparalleled magic of theatre, and I could not be more grateful for it.

Khalas.





















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