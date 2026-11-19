BroadwayWorld has learned that casts and performers from nine iconic Broadway shows will come together for the All-Star Broadway Thanksgiving Day Celebration, an exclusive live performance created specifically for this year’s 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airing on NBC and Peacock at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones.

Broadway has been a time-honored Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade tradition. Over the Parade’s century-long history, more than 100 different shows have performed on Thanksgiving morning, introducing generations of theater fans to the magic of Broadway and forging a special connection between two of New York City’s most beloved traditions.

The Broadway celebration will feature casts and performers from “The Book of Mormon,” “Chicago,” “Disney’s Aladdin,” “Hamilton,” “The Lost Boys,” “Rent,” “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show,” “Schmigadoon!” and “Wicked.” Introduced by multi-hyphenate Julianne Hough (“Damn Yankees”), the 10-minute medley will take viewers on a musical journey through Broadway past and present, filled with beloved songs and Easter eggs for theater fans to discover along the way.

Arranged by Tony, Emmy, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Tom Kitt (“Next to Normal") and creative producer Sarah O’Gleby (“2026 Tony Awards,” “Shucked”), the performance will serve as a joyful tribute to the generations of performers and theater lovers who have made Broadway an unforgettable part of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

This breaks from the usual parade tradition, for which 3-5 Broadway casts perform separately on 34th Street. The 2025 parade featured the casts of Just In Time, Buena Vista Social Club, Ragtime, and the Radio City Rockettes.

In addition to the specially curated Broadway celebration, the Parade will feature showstopping performances from multi-platinum country sensation Megan Moroney, Grammy-nominated artist Teddy Swims and the iconic Radio City Rockettes®.

The celebration will also feature performances by Natasha Bedingfield, Baha Men, Blues Traveler, DEVO, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Feid, EJAE, Mckenna Grace, Indigo Girls, Icona Pop, JoJo, Wyclef Jean, Queen Latifah, Il Volo, Natalie Merchant, Jamie Miller, Ryan Peter Murphy, Leslie Odom Jr., Keke Palmer, Anthony Ramos, RIIZE and Smash Mouth; with special appearances by Jack McBrayer, Janet McTeer, John Stamos, Melissa Joan Hart, Megan Hilty, Holly Robinson Peete, “Paddington the Musical” and Rodney Peete.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade broadcast is produced by Universal Television in conjunction with Done + Dusted Inc. Katy Mullan and Liz Kelly serve as executive producers, with RJ Durrell, Nick Flores, and Patrick Menton serving as co-executive producers.

For an insider’s look, information on returning elements and public viewing, visit macys.com/parade.

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