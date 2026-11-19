



Juan Pablo Di Pace is having quite the busy season! The actor is making his Broadway debut as Doc in the Tony Award-winning musical Schmigadoon!, while also celebrating the release of two new films: the semi-autobiographical romantic drama Before We Forget, which he co-directed, and the new Hallmark Christmas movie Holiday Unplugged.

Di Pace recently joined BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge for an exclusive conversation about his exciting new projects, the magic of making his Broadway debut, and more.

For Di Pace, stepping onto a Broadway stage marks the fulfillment of a lifelong dream.

"When you are a theater kid at heart, which is what I am really, I started in musicals back in 2002. And so your Mecca is Broadway," he explained. "And then, you know, you try, you fail, whatever, you get close to things, and then when it finally happens, it's like, pinch me now, you know? And it's a beautiful show to have my debut in."

And what better show to make that debut in than Schmigadoon!? Di Pace says that the musical's infectious joy extends well beyond the audience and into the company itself.

"No matter what happens during the day, outside the theater, whatever is going on, the moment we approach the Nederlander and you see those videos playing in the colors and you go inside the building, it's as if all the problems just wash away," he shared. "It's a weird phenomenon. And it's to do with the people involved, it's to do with the musical itself, with Cinco's kind of script and genius and pacing and the music and the pieces of choreography. It just makes you feel better."

Beyond Broadway, Di Pace is also spreading some holiday cheer in Holiday Unplugged, his fourth film for Hallmark. In the movie, he plays Damon, a man who forms an unexpected connection with a widow, played by Nikki DeLoach, as she attempts to recover treasured videos of her late husband. While the film celebrates the importance of disconnecting from technology and reconnecting with loved ones, Di Pace says he also enjoys bringing a little imperfection to Hallmark's romantic leading men.

"I always tell them the same thing. I say, I'll be in the movies, but I never want to be perfect," he joked. "Because I feel like the men in Hallmark films can be the perfect man. And I always like, no, but let's make him weird in this way. Let's give him flaws, because that's what makes people interesting."

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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