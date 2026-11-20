Most creatives can point to a work, a moment, or even a genre that changed their lives and shaped their creativity. For BAFTA-winning writer Nicole Taylor, that inspiration came from a lifelong love of country music. Now, she’s bringing her award-winning film Wild Rose to New York theatre, with the stage adaptation arriving this winter at the storied New York Theatre Workshop.

Taylor initially conceived of Wild Rose as both a screenplay and a stage show, but just “got there first” with the movie, which debuted in 2018. The story itself, though, goes back to 2009, when a single character popped into her head and just would not leave.

“This character, Rose-Lynn Harlan, just started chatting away in my head, and I knew her, I felt her, I loved being with her,” Taylor recalls. “It just felt like I was inventing nothing; I was just transcribing her... I almost thought, ‘This character is more alive than you, more alive than anyone – she’s just burning, burning for this thing. And I was just captivated by her!”

As with any adaptation, Taylor had to rethink her own story in some ways to translate it for the conventions of the stage. One major divergence she notes: screenplays use cuts and quick movement in-and-out of scenes as part of the storytelling, whereas stage plays almost demand more time spend in a single scene.

“The rhythms are different. But what a joy to have a chance to have people just… talking in a room! Especially for a story like this, where people aren’t emotionally articulate. I find it so hard to get used to the idea that there are these little moments where you can just turn the characters inside out, and it’s not a naturalistic moment in any way. I’m so passionate about this form – I’m so new to it, but I’m obsessed with it!”

Photo: Avery Brunkus

In adapting Wild Rose as a stage musical, Taylor faced another, different kind of challenge: not of adaptation specifically, but of crossing into a medium in which she’d never written before (“not even a student play!”). It was the collaborators involved, she reveals, that made the difference.

“The idea of theatre felt quite rarified, except I could imagine it with [director] John Tiffany, because the theatre of his that I’ve seen just made me think about theatre in a completely different way. It altered all those notions I had about theatre not being for me or being intimidating. It could be sweary, Scottish, hilarious, just all of those things! [Tiffany] has been such a great collaborator; he’s made me feel so supported and just the opposite of being an imposter.”

Taylor’s own love for country music shines through in the piece, which brings together hit songs from a slew of beloved country icons, with a particular focus on ‘90s favorites: Brandi Carlile, Wynonna Judd, The Chicks, Patty Griffin, Caitlyn Smith, and others.

“My relationship with country music is so elemental to my whole way of being in the world,” she reflects. “Since I was twelve years old, I’ve almost relied on it to give me that lexicon of emotions. And to this day, even if I’m writing, say, a television script that has nothing to do with country music, my way into every scene is feeling a song!”

That more natural approach has served her well as she’s worked through different versions of Wild Rose. Rather than writing deliberately to lead up to a given song, she’s let that instinct of “what song would come out of [the characters] in that moment]” lead the way. It’s a more seamless approach to the “jukebox” label, and one rooted in Taylor’s enduring love of the country genre.

“It’s so pure. I read something the other day that called [country] ‘the poetry of the everyday,’” Taylor says. “As a form, both musically and lyrically, it just goes places that other music doesn’t always go. I’ve relied on that for over 30 years, and I think a lot of people do. It’s no coincidence that it’s so popular in working-class cities across the world. It just speaks to ordinary lives in a very profound, poetic way. There is a country song for every single shade of human emotion!”

And it’s not just the emotion of country that Taylor admires; it’s the structure, too. She finds a real parallel between the storytelling of classic country and that of musical theatre, where a single song can tell a full narrative.

“The first country song I ever fell in love with, Mary Chapin Carpenter’s ‘He Thinks He’ll Keep Her,’ it’s a three-act play about a woman’s dissatisfaction in her marriage and her evolution over time. It’s a feminist treatise!” she notes.

NYTW’s production is certainly not the first time Wild Rose has been put in front of audiences. As with any piece, it’s evolved over time, but for Taylor, the core has remained the same ever since the character of Rose-Lynn appeared in her mind all those years ago.

“It all starts with her, and I’ve known everything about her since the day she came to me, she’s basically exactly the same. So much is just the same as the first time I met her,” Taylor reflects. “But I feel like I’ve changed! I first wrote this before I had any kids, and I really identified with [Rose-Lynn]. Now, I’ve got two kids, I’m in New York, they’re in London. It’s so interesting to me, at a different stage of my life. But Rose-Lynn endures!”

Perhaps it’s not just the music or the character herself, but the question her dilemma poses that keeps this story going: across film and stage, in Europe and the US.

“I think it’s such a universal story. The dramatic question at the center is one that interests me still, and I still don’t have an answer to. If you’re as talented as Rose-Lynn is, does that give you a pass out of real life? Or, once you’re a mom, is that it? Does whatever you had before drop back, and you have to prioritize your kids? I just love drama where there’s right on both sides.”

As Taylor watches this latest edition of her passion project come to life, she’s finding incredible joy in watching a new cast uncover the nuances – and even remind her about her favorite moments of the journey.

“There’s a moment where [Rose-Lynn] sings ‘The Joke’ by Brandi Carlile, and oh my good God, it’s exactly what I was hoping for in terms of music. That song maps onto where she is in the story in the most perfect way, and it just illuminates her entire inner world. Maddy [Brewer] is just unbelievable. She can do so much with so little; it’s almost like the less you give her with dialogue, the more she can do!”

“I’m really captivated in the rehearsal room by this cast, and I’ve been with this material for sixteen years!” she continues. “I’m laughing and I’m crying; something fresh is happening with this material in their hands and I’m feeling it all anew. And that’s really exciting.”

Above all, Taylor hopes people walk out of Wild Rose feeling all the feelings.

“I want them to p*ss themselves laughing. I want them to change their minds, and change their minds again. I want them to just have an amazing night out, and I want to make them laugh, ruin them, I want to do it all! If we’re not doing that, get out of here!”

(First photo credit: Avery Brunkus)

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