The 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade returns to New York City on Thursday, November 26, 2026, celebrating its historic 100th edition with spectacular balloons, floats, celebrity performances, and a special Broadway musical celebration.

The parade begins at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones and will air live on NBC and stream on Peacock, with an encore broadcast at 2 p.m. Featuring performances by Leslie Odom Jr., Queen Latifah, Teddy Swims, and more, this year's celebration will also bring together performers from nine Broadway musicals for a special 10-minute medley.

Whether you're planning to watch from home or experience the parade in person along its 2.5-mile Manhattan route, here's everything you need to know about the 2026 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, including the full performers lineup, Broadway performances, parade route, start time, balloons, and how to watch live.

When is the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The parade officially begins its march on November 26, 2026 at 8:30am and will conclude at 12pm in all timezones on NBC and Peacock. The network will air an encore telecast at 2:00pm.

What is the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade route?

The official parade route runs 2.5 miles, from 77th & Central Park West south to 34th Street-Herald Square.

For spectators in New York or those traveling to the city to see it live, the procession begins by marching down Central Park West to Columbus Circle, then turns onto Central Park South, then proceeds down 6th Avenue/Avenue of the Americas. At 34th Street, the parade makes its final turn west and ends at 7th Avenue in front of Macy's Herald Square.

Where are the best places to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in NYC?

Some of the best places to watch include Central Park West between 75th and 61st Streets, where spectators can catch the giant balloons and floats early in their journey, and Sixth Avenue between 59th and 38th Streets, which offers a long stretch of public viewing opportunities. Areas closer to Herald Square are generally more restricted because of the parade's televised performances.

The Broadway performance will take place in the restricted televised area near Herald Square, so spectators along the public route generally won't see those staged numbers. If you're hoping to catch the Broadway medley, watching the NBC or Peacock broadcast is the better option.

For the best chance of securing a good spot, plan to arrive early in the morning, dress warmly, and check the official Macy's parade website for updated viewing locations, street closures, and security restrictions before heading out.

Who will perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

2026 Parade performers will include: Natasha Bedingfield, Baha Men, Blues Traveler, DEVO, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Feid, EJAE, Mckenna Grace, Indigo Girls, Icona Pop, JoJo, Wyclef Jean, Queen Latifah, Il Volo, Natalie Merchant, Jamie Miller, Megan Moroney, Ryan Peter Murphy, Leslie Odom Jr., Keke Palmer, Anthony Ramos, RIIZE, Smash Mouth, and Teddy Swims; with special appearances by Jack McBrayer, Janet McTeer, John Stamos, Melissa Joan Hart, Megan Hilty, Holly Robinson Peete, and Rodney Peete.

Which Broadway shows will perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Broadway performances will be a little bit different this year. Casts and performers from nine iconic Broadway shows will come together for the All-Star Broadway Thanksgiving Day Celebration, an exclusive live performance created specifically for this year’s 100th parade.

The Broadway celebration will feature casts and performers from “The Book of Mormon,” “Chicago,” “Disney’s Aladdin,” “Hamilton,” “The Lost Boys,” “Rent,” “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show,” “Schmigadoon!” and “Wicked.” Introduced by multi-hyphenate Julianne Hough (“Damn Yankees”), the 10-minute medley will take viewers on a musical journey through Broadway past and present, filled with beloved songs and Easter eggs for theater fans to discover along the way. This breaks from the usual parade tradition, for which 3-5 Broadway casts perform separately on 34th Street.

Arranged by Tony, Emmy, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Tom Kitt (“Next to Normal") and creative producer Sarah O’Gleby (“2026 Tony Awards,” “Shucked”), the performance will serve as a joyful tribute to the generations of performers and theater lovers who have made Broadway an unforgettable part of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Additionally, the parade will feature an appearance from the Broadway-bound Paddington the Musical and a performance by the iconic Radio City Rockettes.

TIP: Broadway show performances typically occur in the first hour of the broadcast. If you miss the medley, check back right here at BroadwayWorld for a recap.

How can you watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Audiences nationwide can watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade only on the official telecast on NBC and Peacock. TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will return as hosts of the Emmy Award-winning celebration. A Spanish language simulcast on Telemundo will be hosted by the network’s Andrea Meza, Aleyda Ortiz and Clovis Nienow.

Additionally, a new documentary, “America’s Parade: 100 Years of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” is set to air Nov. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and begin streaming next day on Peacock. The film will pull back the curtain on Macy’s landmark 100th Parade, celebrating the people, artistry and imagination behind the tradition. It will blend archival moments with an inside look at preparations for the milestone march and an exploration of how Macy’s brings generations together each Thanksgiving morning. Rare footage from the earliest days of the Parade will be unveiled, as well as an exclusive behind-the-scenes look inside Macy’s Studios where every balloon and float is crafted by hand. The documentary will also share the incredible origin story of the giant balloons and rare footage from the earliest days of the parade and those balloons in flight. The hour-long program includes interviews with Parade co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker, previous performers Billy Porter and Andrew Rannells, artisans from Macy’s Studios, and Parade superfans. The documentary also features a look at the star-studded musical performers and Broadway stars who helped make the Parade memorable for generations of viewers. “America’s Parade: 100 Years of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” is directed by Alex Browne and produced by Academy Award and Emmy Award-winning RadicalMedia. Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick, Karla Zambrano and Alex Browne serve as executive producers.

NBC’s annual “Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” special will return for the fifth year and air on Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and simulcast on Peacock.

What is the history of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

For an epic 100 years, the magic of the holiday season has kicked off with the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year, the parade passes by for the 100th time, featuring its signature mix of whimsical elements and dazzling performances.

Established in 1924, the parade has been canceled only three times (1942, 1943 and 1944) since its inception. The event draws roughly 3.5 million spectators on the streets of New York City and over 50 million more who tune in nationwide. For so many Americans, watching the parade, from near or far, is just as much a Thanksgiving tradition as turkey and mashed potatoes.

Can you watch as the parade balloons are inflated?

Yes! Since 1994, onlookers have been able to watch the Macy's Balloon Inflation Celebration on Thanksgiving Eve. The event takes place 1pm to 6pm (line opens at noon). Enter at West 72nd Street and Columbus Avenue. Learn more.

New balloons and inflatable elements include Bluey by BBC; Buckaroo Bob the Minion by Illumination; Earl the Squirrel by Universal Orlando Resort; Hello Kitty Big Apple by Sanrio; Joe Cool & Woodstock by Peanuts Worldwide; Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey by Disney; Underdog by DreamWorks Animation; and a new balloonicle, Fuzzyeti's Fur Wheel Drive by Levi's. Also, joining this year's centennial balloon lineup is Billie Brightpaw, a cheerful and curious bear created by Macy's Studios, who will take the skies this Thanksgiving in search of adventure as she soars above the streets of Manhattan.

New floats in the 2026 Parade lineup include Dashing All the Way with DoorDash; Hogwarts Holiday with HBO; Mr. Peanut® Power Plant with Planters; Purina Dog Chow Salute to Service Dogs with Purina Dog Chow; Road Trip to Parade with GEICO; and Macy’s Tony Sarg’s Amazing Marionettes.

Highlighting more than a century of history, the new Macy's All Stars float will feature iconic characters from past Parades, including Angry Birds' Red, Arthur, Bugs Bunny, Bullwinkle J. Moose, Curious George, Adventure Time’s Finn & Jake, Jimmy Neutron, Popeye & Olive Oyl & Swee'Pea, Pink Panther, Poppy from Trolls, Scooby-Doo, Sonic the Hedgehog, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Wild Thing.

Macy’s will fill the skyline by bringing together a record-breaking 100 inflatable elements including larger-than-life classics and bold new characters, in a celebration of Parade imagination and discovery.

Did you know?

-A Parade float takes approximately four months to construct (with added time for ideation and design).



-More than a 1⁄2 mile of hand sewn skirt and fringe wrap each float in the Parade.



-All of Macy's Parade floats are engineered and designed to fold up to the size of a New York City bus to fit through the Lincoln Tunnel as they travel from Macy's Parade Studio to the Parade's starting line on Manhattan's Upper West Side.



-The longest and tallest float in the Parade is Santa's Sleigh, while Tom Turkey is the Parade's longest running float that traditionally kicks off each Parade.



-The first Parade balloons, designed by Tony Sarg, were created as upside-down marionettes inflated with cold air and carried on sticks.



-The first helium inflated Parade balloons were introduced in 1929.



-The Parade was originally started by the employees and was called The Macy's Christmas Parade. This changed to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1934.

The Parade by the numbers:

-Years of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade – 100 (est. 1924)

-Years on NBC, official national broadcast partner – 74 (since 1952)

-Years of Al Roker as co-host- 32

-Gallons of Paint - 2,000

-Pounds of Glitter - 300

-Pounds of Confetti - 200

-Paint Brushes - 75 fine art brushes + 300 additional types of brushes

-Costumes 4,500+

Photos courtesy of Macy's, Inc.