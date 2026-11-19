“Growing up, growing up.

Trying things, being flexible, bending with the road, adding dreams when the others don't last.

Growing up, understanding that growing never ends.

Like old dreams, some old dreams.” - Stephen Sondheim

I was born in Manhattan and raised outside the city in the gorgeous Connecticut suburbs, although I have always felt that a part of me stayed behind in New York, where I came into the world, as I have always felt drawn to it. My childhood was filled with joy and laughter, with a deep adoration for the city threaded throughout. Many of my fondest memories of my younger years take place in a car driving to Manhattan, blasting Taylor Swift’s “Welcome to New York,” or in a Broadway theatre with my parents on our yearly birthday theatre trip. Although I don’t remember every detail of my very first Broadway show, I have a vivid memory of sitting in that seat and of how I felt watching a little girl like me bring Matilda Wormwood, a character I loved so deeply from literature, to life.

When I entered middle school and became involved in theatre for the first time, my entire experience was intertwined with New York, and becoming a theatre maker and artist inspired by the city and works that I had witnessed and loved with such passion. Since I was so young, I have loved the arts with such ferocity, and I can only attribute that to my exposure to them at such a young age. I’ve performed in my living room in my pajamas since I could walk. My parents always tell me that I was a performer, and that live performance has always been the only thing that forces me to sit still. That part is still definitely true.

The weird thing about growing up is that, in all honesty, I don’t feel that I've changed all that much. Sure, I’m older, taller, wiser, I guess. So many of my friends feel so different, and I don’t. I still want the same things that I’ve wanted since I was 7 years old. I still have the same dream. I’m still working towards living in the city and working in theatre. So much has changed around me, but that just never has. I don’t know what prompted me to be the way I am and pursue what I am pursuing. I’m not a religious person, but something unexplainable has always drawn me to theatre. I’ve never believed in destiny passionately, but maybe it’s something like that.

When you grow up outside of New York City as I did, it feels both within reach and outside of it. While all my friends used to dream of beach vacations and families with lake houses, I would always be working towards New York. Every time I went into the city with my family, or later my friends once our parents finally allowed us to take the train trip (just us) and go to a matinee (which felt monumental at 15), I would leave with a newfound sense of belonging. Every show I’d see would become another building block in the dreams I was constructing from scratch. When all my friends dreamed of going far away to college, all I wanted was to finally live in the city I’d loved for so long. While they’re at frat parties, I’m at shows and concerts, which has always been more me anyway. I’ve never regretted it for a second.

New York has always felt like home, and my fondest memories of childhood are intertwined with those 50-minute Metro-North trips, Big Apple Circus adventures, baseball games, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parades, and cheap slices of pizza walking down the street. I feel so strange now that I’m technically “grown up” because I still feel just like I did back then. I still feel curious, and I still get excited at small things. I still feel like I have so far to grow, and I’m nowhere near done changing to become who I’m meant to be. However, I hope my dreams don’t change too much, just grow and expand as I do. I hope I am fortunate enough to achieve them. That’s all we really can ask for, isn’t it?

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