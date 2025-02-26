Student Blog: Diaries of an Ambitious Student - An Introduction to Me!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Four jobs, multiple other on and off campus roles, a 4.0, and a grant to work on a dream project at my college. As I approach the halfway point of my 2nd semester of college, self-discipline and self care has been more important for me than ever. Hi, I’m Bri - a new Broadway World Student Blogger. Let me provide you with some background information about me:

I’m a first-year Liberal Arts student at the Community College of Philadelphia with plans to soon transfer and hustle my way to an M.A. I’m still undecided on what I will study post-transferring, but I have been enjoying exploring my interests. I'm passionate about theater, education, accessibility, and youth empowerment. These passions are evident if you look at the work I currently do on and off campus. I am a freelance Teaching Artist, an intern for an arts education nonprofit (Philadelphia Young Playwrights,) a Community Engagement Feellow for Theater Philadelphia, a Social Media Manager for the Autistic Theatermakers Alliance, a student leader, and more. In short, I have many passions and wear many hats.

Juggling so many different roles isn't easy, of course. It's especially challenging when I'm trying to make time for things outside of work and school - like keeping up with my creative hobbies, working on my passion project Fit for the Job (which I received a grant for earlier this year), and practicing self-care. However, I have managed to make it work, and here's how:

Being picky and passionate: I have chosen to only spend time on things that I truly care about. I am very lucky because while it is hard having multiple jobs, I love all of them. Each role or project I take on is valuable, connected to my passions, and makes me feel fulfilled. Take my project Fit for the Job, a pop-up event giving women and nonbinary students at my college free work attire, as an example. I am gladly taking on this tedious project because it brings me joy and aligns with my love for community service and student empowerment.

Self-discipline: While I use my time wisely, I also struggle with motivation at times. I have to be disciplined and manage my time well in order to maintain my lifestyle. Anyone reading this has probably been told a million times: time management is important. I will tell you again nevertheless because it is true. If you cannot be disciplined and manage your time wisely, then you will be overwhelmed with responsibilities and struggling to tackle them at the last minute.

Honoring my needs: As a neurodivergent and disabled woman, honoring my access needs and practicing self care is extremely important. It can be scary to do so because of the stigma regarding disability & neurodiversity, as well as the pressures of hustle culture. However, letting go of my fears, honoring my needs, and making time for myself have only made me a stronger worker and student.

If you can do these three things, then you can achieve your goals too. It is through learning these skills that I’ve been able to build an early career I’m proud of before the end of my 1st year of college. Additionally, it is these skills that I will be carrying with me like a toolkit throughout the rest of my Spring semester. Throughout the Spring, you can expect more blogs from me about my life as an ambitious student navigating my 1st year of college and life as a young theater professional. Stay tuned!