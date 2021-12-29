Student Blog: A Recap on 2021

Now that it's coming to an end, it's time to have a recap on this year which is ending nearly in the same place it started, yet it feels like it was more than just 365 days filled with quarantines, and fear, and happiness and fun at the same time.

This year I had the highest highs and the lowest lows of my life. I went from staying at home 24/7 because of the restrictions to a summer worth of silver screen and to "back to normal" in New York after a year and a half long break and tried to continue as if nothing had changed.

Lowest of the lows:

It was also a year that I had to deal with some demons from my past that I now realize how powerful I was at the time to get rid of them.

It was a year I had to spend a lot more time at home than I would want and also a year full of uncertainties and never-ending thought bubbles.

It was a year full of the same fight, which never came to an end.

Highest of the highs:

It was kind of a year of firsts for me: I've had my directing debut and performed in an Off-Broadway play for the first time. I fell in love for the first time in my life. I also hit a car for the first time in my life.

I've had the most magical summer of my life, which is saying something because I don't remember a summer that wasn't legendary.

I spent nights writing my heart out when I didn't need to, and I also spent nights wishing I could write when I actually had to write, yet I had no words to say.

There were nights that I can't remember, nights that I wish I didn't remember, and nights I relive over and over again.

This year was the first time that I started questioning my c'est la vie type of mindset, which caused me to realize how clueless I am about my future and what I want from it.

What can I say, 2021 was something. I felt the most lonely and most loved in the same 365 days. I've had the most fun I've had in my life, and yet I've never felt so stuck in a place. There were days that I couldn't believe that it was actually my life in a good way and in a bad way. And then there were some days that were among the mids, days that were the same with the rest which had no significance whatsoever. Days that happen in any given year, whether you want them or not.

So for 2022, I just wish for a sequel of the better parts of 2021: Days filled with the warmth of the sunshine and nights filled with a lot of laughter, good company, and good drinks.

Happy New Year everyone!

Best,

Melis