Stuck! GROUNDHOG DAY Scraps Plans for a U.S. National Tour

It seems the small town will be staying put for the time being.

Groundhog Day composer, Tim Minchin, reported via Twitter this evening that the Tony-nominated Best Musical. would not be embarking on a previously discussed national tour.

After 176 performances and 32 previews, Olivier Award-winning Best New Musical Groundhog Day played its final performance at the August Wilson Theatre on September 17th.

An 18-month National Tour had been announced at the time of the show's closing, along with details of a potential revised London engagement.

Sadly (despicably) there'll be no US tour. ?????? https://t.co/eZYCxx8qQJ - Tim Minchin (@timminchin) January 9, 2018

Groundhog Day won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical and was nominated for seven Tony Awards including Best Musical.

Groundhog Day tells the story of Phil Connors (Andy Karl), a disgruntled big-city weatherman mysteriously stuck in small-town America reliving the same day over and over and over again. But when he gets to know associate TV producer Rita (Barrett Doss), he discovers that a day of second, third and fourth chances just might bring him the promise of a lifetime. It's a classic boy meets girl... boy meets girl... boy meets girl story.



Based on the iconic film, Groundhog Day was re-imagined by the award-winning creators of the international hit Matilda The Musical- including director Matthew Warchus and songwriter Tim Minchin- with a book by original screenwriter Danny Rubin.





