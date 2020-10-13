Story Pirates Launch SLEEP SQUAD, a New Immersive, On-Demand Family Show Featuring Lilli Cooper

SLEEP SQUAD is directed by Olivier Award nominee Jennifer Weber (& Juliet).

Producers Tony Award winner Eva Price (Oklahoma!, Jagged Little Pill) and Story Pirates have announced SLEEP SQUAD, virtual immersive theater experience for families. Tickets go on sale today exclusively to members of the Story Pirates Creator Club, and to the general public on Thursday, October 15. The on-demand performance will be available for viewing starting November 19.

A perennial parenting problem is sleep (or lack thereof). Particularly in these turbulent times, it's difficult to calm children at bedtime. Sleep experts advise parents to set up a ritual to ease the process of drifting off to dreamland. Help is on the way from SLEEP SQUAD, a family-friendly, interactive virtual theater experience which turns the viewer's home into a rocket ship launching kids into dreamland. Featuring brand new kid-driven storytelling, and exclusive new music from the Story Pirates, this world premiere on-demand production creates a new kind of bedtime ritual for kids ages 4 to 12.

Directed by Olivier Award nominee Jennifer Weber (& Juliet), SLEEP SQUAD stars Tony Award Nominee Lilli Cooper (SpongeBob SquarePants, Tootsie) as the Dream Queen, who guides adventurers through three different enchanting audio experiences, adapted in classic Story Pirates fashion from stories written by real kids, including a visit to a desert island ("Stuck Island"), a dinosaur's birthday party ("Spinosaurus' Birthday"), and an intergalactic nightclub ("30 Moons").

A ticket to the on-screen performances comes with a "Dreamtime Travel Kit" which will be delivered to each family's home address. The items within this "secret" kit - including a dream journal, "sleep goggle" mask, and star machine - help bring the performance to life, inviting kids to take ownership of the imagination-powered storytelling. SLEEP SQUAD concludes with soothing music that will help lull adventurers to sleep.

Presales for SLEEP SQUAD begin today, exclusively for Story Pirates Creator Club members. General ticket sales will begin on October 15th. Story Pirates Creator Club members at the annual and premium levels receive a 15 percent discount on the $50 ticket price ($42.50). Purchasers determine their personal "start date" and then have 10 days to experience the show, beginning November 19, 2020. The Dreamtime Travel Kit will be shipped to the ticket buyer's home 3 to 7 days prior to the performance date chosen. For families with more than one little dreamer, multiple kits may be shipped to the same address for an additional fee of $15 per kit, so that each child gets their own bedtime package.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.storypiratessleepsquad.com/.

Watch the trailer below!

