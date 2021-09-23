Story Pirates' After School Edition Launches In October

Following a summer filled with hilarious improv and podcast episodes for kids the Story Pirates announce the second annual After School edition of their popular Creator Camp. Registration begins this week for the weekly virtual camps led by Story Pirates teaching artists. Camp starts on Monday, October 11th and runs through December 17th.



Story Pirates Creator Camp is designed to keep kids' creative juices flowing after school or during the homeschool day. Improv, podcasting, secret spy codes, comic art, sci fi adventures, videography and monsters, are just some of the weekly Creator Camp themes this fall.



As Overtree explains, "Creator Camp is not like school. There is no pressure to complete assignments; although we inspire kids to continue developing their projects and ideas, we will be focused on the joy of the creative process, not on finished products."



Whether they choose to participate for one day, one week or a whole month, campers can make their own podcasts and videos, conjure up the scariest (or funniest) monsters, become secret-coding spies, solve mysteries, and go on exciting sci-fi adventures with Lee, Nimene and Peter from the award-winning Story Pirates Podcast. Every Creator Camp session is livestreamed with lots of coaching and encouragement, the Story Pirates will bring campers' narrative ideas to life on the spot and in real time.



Families can register for three-week camps or select a more flexible one-week, one-day Class Pass or one-month Class Pass to drop into as many sessions as they want. Early bird pricing is available to anyone who registers before October 4th with one day class passes starting as low as $12.

Story Pirates Creator Camp After School Edition topics and the schedule are detailed at https://www.storypirates.com/camp.

To launch Creator Camp After School Edition, the Story Pirates will offer a free and open-to-the-public Story Creation Zone event this Friday, September 24th at 7pm ET/ 4pm PT. Kids everywhere are invited to join Story Pirates podcast co-host Peter McNerney and other Story Pirates for this virtual improv comedy show where kids' ideas drive the action. Peter will also interact with fans during a live Instagram Q and A. Admission is free and open to the public. RSVPs are required at: https://bit.ly/PeterSCZ.