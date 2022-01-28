Steven Spielberg & Lin-Manuel Miranda Nominated for Directors Guild Awards

Click Here for More Articles on 2022 AWARDS SEASON

Steven Spielberg and Lin-Manuel Miranda have been nominated for Directors Guild Awards for their work directing West Side Story and tick, tick...BOOM!, respectively.

Lin-Manuel Miranda has been nominated for Outstanding Achievement of a First-Time Feature Film Director for his directorial debut with the Netflix film adaption of tick, tick...BOOM!

Steven Spielberg has been nominated for Outstanding Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film for his work directing West Side Story.

Variety reports that the winners will be announced on March 12 at an in person ceremony. Spike Lee will be honored with the lifetime achievement award.

Spielberg's West Side Story debuted in theaters in December to rave reviews. The film tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City. With music by Stephen Sondheim and Leonard Bernstein with a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award® winner Tony Kushner, the film stars Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno, David Alvarez, and more.

Now streaming on Netflix, tick, tick...BOOM! is the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of Rent. The film stars Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, MJ Rodriguez, and Vanessa Hudgens.

Other first-time director nominees include Maggie Gyllenhaal ("The Lost Daughter"), Rebecca Hall ("Passing"), Tatiana Huezo ("Prayers for the Stolen"), Michael Sarnoski ("Pig"), and Emma Seligman ("Shiva Baby").

Joining Speilberg in the Outstanding Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film category include Paul Thomas Anderson ("Licorice Pizza"), Kenneth Branagh ("Belfast"), Jane Campion ("The Power of the Dog"), and Denis Villeneuve ("Dune").