Steven Boyer, MJ Rodriguez & More Join Line-Up forÂ BROADWAY BLUE WAVE FOR NEW YORKÂ Resistance Concert

On Sunday, August 26th, Theatre, Film and TV stars for Broadway Blue Wave For New York, a musical political concert of songs and speeches, illuminating how vital the upcoming September 13th Primary is to resisting the current administration in the White House. The evening, directed by Tony nominee Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812), music directed by Drama Desk winner Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Mean Girls), and written by Harris Doran (Beauty Mark), will feature music and political insight to inspire New Yorkers to resist with the best tool they have: their VOTE.

Featuring Cynthia Nixon (Gubernatorial candidate), Tony Award winner Laura Benanti, (Gypsy), Tony nominee Steven Boyer (Hand to God, NBC's Trial & Error), Tony nominee Kathleen Chalfant (Wit), Emmy Award winner Edie Falco (The Sopranos), Annie Golden (Orange Is The New Black), Javier Muñoz (Hamilton), MJ Rodriguez (FX's Pose), Tony nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega (Rent), Caesar Samayoa(Come From Away), Golden Globe nominee Taylor Schilling (Orange Is The New Black), Lianah Sta. Ana(Miss Saigon), Tony nominee Tony Yazbeck (Finding Neverland), and more, including activists Shanequa Charles (Criminal Justice Reform), Tereza Lee (the original DREAMer), Jay W. Walker (Rise & Resist), and NY state Senate candidates Julie Goldberg, Robert Jackson, John Liu, Jessica Ramos, Jasmine Robinson and Attorney General candidate Zephyr Teachout.

Tickets are available at this link: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/noidc-cynthia

The concert will be held at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center, 129 West 67th Street, New York, New York (kaufman-center.org), at 7:30pm.

The evening is conceived and produced by actress/activist Kristy Cates (Wicked, Finding Neverland) and Harris Doran, with Tony nominee John Gromada (The Trip To Bountiful) sound designing, and Alison Franck & Cindi Rush Casting.

The evening will benefit Cynthia for New York and No IDC NY. Appearance at this event does not imply endorsement.

Cynthia Nixon is a lifelong New Yorker, actor, and progressive advocate running for governor to fight for a better, fairer New York.

No IDC NY is a multi-candidate campaign committee dedicated to achieving true Democratic control of the New York State Senate by defeating all eight members of the IDC, and Simcha Felder, who were elected as Democrats but formed a coalition with the Republicans in exchange for money, power, and perks. www.noIDCNY.org

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

